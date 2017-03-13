FILM HOUSE: Red Turtle a rare animated film

Winner of the 2016 Cannes Film Festival Special Jury Prize and nominated for best animated feature at the 89th Academy Awards, The Red Turtle is the latest animated feature produced by Studio Ghibli, known for classic animations Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro and Princess Mononoke.

This Japanese and European co-production is an exciting departure for the world-renowned studio and distinguishes itself from other Ghibli productions by focusing on a meditative and artful aesthetic courtesy of writer and director Michael Dudok de Wit.

The film tells the story of unnamed man who finds himself shipwrecked on an uninhabited tropical island. After several failed attempts to escape on a raft and an encounter with a mysterious red turtle, the man chooses to stay and embark on a lifelong journey with a newfound family.

Eschewing traditional narratives and containing no dialogue, The Red Turtle resembles a parable, or a folk tale, exploring universal themes like the formation of a family, aging and death. There is a quiet and reflective tone to the film that lets the stunning scenery and art direction take centre stage. Each carefully constructed frame is infused with a fantastical patina that allows its deeper themes to develop in subtle ways.

Visually delightful, the animation is rendered with the level of detail of a graphic novel. Landscapes, forests, oceans and animals are fully realized with great care and vivid colours. The viewer follows these characters swimming in turquoise waters, strolling through sandy beaches and running through bamboo forests — all of this serves to emphasize the interconnectedness between humans and nature. In this way, The Red Turtle is a rare animated film that explores serious themes without sacrificing a sense of wonder.

The Red Turtle is set to become a new Ghibli classic and deserves to be seen on the big screen. The film is sure to enchant viewers of all ages and resonate with children and parents alike.

The Red Turtle continues with screenings on Saturdays March 25 and April 1 at 4 p.m.

The Film House

FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, 250 St. Paul St., St. Catharines, 905-688-0722

