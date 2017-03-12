Vassell wins first game as River Lions coach

It didn’t take long for Keith Vassell to make his mark on the Niagara River Lions.

Just two games into his tenure the interim bench boss of the River Lions recorded his first win, 103-96 over the Kitcherner-Waterloo Titans Sunday afternoon.

“It does feel great to get my first win. I am grateful for the opportunity,” said the very calm and even-keeled Vassell.

“I believe we have a lot more growing to do. My hope is that we can fulfil our potential.”

Niagara led 28-13 after one quarter and would never look back as Tyshawn Patterson led the Lions and all scorers with 22 points.

“Tyshawn went into the game today focused and ready to go,” Vassell said.

“After seeing how much he put into the game, I was interested to see what he would do. I was pleased to see his impact in helping us get out to a 17-point lead in the first quarter.”

The River Lions shot 45 per cent overall, including hitting 11 three-pointers. The team has been struggling from beyond the arc all season.

As for his thoughts on his new team after just four days on the job, Vassell, who is also the head coach of the Niagara College Knights men’s team, said simplification is the key right now but he’s happy with what he’s seen.

“Man it’s crazy to know that I’ve only had two practices and two games with these guys,” said Vassell.

“We’ve been trying to simplify stuff, and not just for the players — myself, too. I am so glad it has worked out. I am still not sure of what the guys are capable of, but I do believe in the guys. It will take time to figure out a clear identity but these guys have heart and character. They are a great group of players.”

Niagara (8-16) hosts Orangeville (10-13) Tuesday night at Meridian Centre. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Lion Pride: Marcus Lewis led the River Lions with 20 points in Saturday’s 127-119 loss to London. Tyler Murray added a season high 18 points as he, Lewis, Sam Muldrow, Patterson and Carl Hall drew the starting assignment against the Lightning … Vassell used Patterson, Scoop Jardine, Lewis, Kirk Williams Jr. and Hall as his staring five on Sunday … Both Sammy Zeglinski and Chris Commons missed the weekend games with injuries.

The Scoop

River Lions 103 Titans 96

Standard Star of the Game: River Lions guard Tyshawn Patterson with a game-high 22 points.

For Niagara: Patterson (22), Marcus Lewis (18), Kirk Williams Jr. (17), Carl Hall (13) and Scoop Jardine (10).

For Kitchener-Waterloo: Ed Horton (17), Adam Wing (16), Paul Cooper (13) and Jason Calliste (12).

Game stats: Shooting Percentage: River Lions: 45.0; Titans 35.6

Rebounds: Niagara (48); Kitchener-Waterloo (54)

Turnovers: River Lions (13); Titans (21)

Free Throws: Niagara 20-for-29; Kitchener-Waterloo 22-for-31.

Up Next: The River Lions host the Orangeville A’s Tuesday night. Tip-off at Meridian Centre is 7 p.m.