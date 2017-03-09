CASLIN: A pledge to release bridge audit findings

The Burgoyne Bridge replacement project is the largest infrastructure project Niagara Region has ever undertaken.

The original project that was set to cost $54 million has now escalated to a total budget of $91 million.

Although the project was initiated long before I was regional chair, two years ago regional council formed a task force chaired by Niagara Falls Coun. Selina Volpatti, to examine the significant cost overruns that have occurred throughout this project. I was supportive of this initiative and would like to thank Chair Volpatti and committee members for their hard work to date to ensure Niagara Region remains accountable to the public.

The mandate of the task force was to “provide council with further understanding of the Burgoyne Bridge replacement project — from the processes and work completed to date until the natural completion of the project — through more regular reporting mechanisms as determined by the task force.”

Niagara residents expect their elected representatives to spend their tax dollars wisely and to ensure that there is appropriate oversight and controls in place to deliver these projects on time and on budget.

For that reason regional council agreed to pursue a value-for-money audit which was conducted on a key portion of the Burgoyne Bridge project. This audit found that there was a lack of transparency, missing documents and inadequate resources to support unforeseen changes to the project.

In May 2016 regional council requested that a forensic audit be undertaken from RFP up to contract award on the Burgoyne Bridge project.

Under my watch, regional councillors and regional administration have taken additional steps to protect taxpayers. You deserve it.

First, regional council has taken action based on the serious preliminary findings of this audit and is now in receipt of the final audit as of March 2.

Second, the Niagara Regional Police services board, of which I am a member, requested that the chief of police share the forensic audit findings with Ontario Provincial Police for further investigation. I am pleased with the chief’s decision to agree with that request.

Third, I heard directly from many people that you wanted to see the full picture of what happened with this project. It is critical that we leave no stone unturned.

On March 2, regional council requested the City of St. Catharines conduct an a further essential forensic audit as a joint effort between Niagara Region and the city, into areas within their jurisdiction. On March 6, St. Catharines council voted unanimously to support this request.

On March 2 regional council approved an internal re-organization proposed by the chief administrative officer that immediately provides increased oversight and internal controls over projects like the Burgoyne Bridge Replacement Project. This is a positive step for our organization that will help to build trust and confidence with the public.

In response to concerns articulated by Deloitte about past practices at Niagara Region, the CAO proposed dedicated resources to bolster our internal audit, procurement compliance and records management functions. I’m proud to see these changes being implemented during my tenure as chair.

As your regional chair, my position is clear: I am committed to making the full findings of the Burgoyne Bridge forensic audit as un-redacted as possible, as soon as possible.

Taxpayers have high expectations when it comes to Niagara Region’s significant investments in your communities. You paid for the audit and you should see the final results.

I am glad to be working with colleagues and staff that are working hard to re-build the public’s trust and look forward to updating you as more information is available.

As your Niagara regional chair, I look forward to regularly contributing to Niagara’s Postmedia outlets to staying in touch with the community by providing updates on regional council business, key projects, and topics of relevance to residents across our region.

— Niagara’s regional chairman can be reached at alan.caslin@niagararegion.ca.