Municipalities are too often forced to cut community improvement plans short, due to funding constraints.

Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey said community improvement plans (CIPs) can cost tens of millions of dollars to fully implement, but due to the high costs of doing so usually only the “sexy” aspects are ever completed.

“Most times it’s the most appealing piece, streetscaping for example. They do it. They spend $1.5- or $2-million on it. What happens to the rest of the CIP?” he asked. “It goes on the shelf.”

David Jovanovic, from the Lundy’s Lane Business Improvement Area, is currently in the midst of developing a CIP in Niagara Falls. As such, he said he clearly understands the challenges communities face when working to implement CIPs.

“There are so many things that could be done, not just with our area at the Lundy’s Lane BIA, but straight across the province, and the country for that matter,” Jovanovic said.

“Some communities really need huge investment, and councils are always having to grapple with making budgetary concessions on the number of vital programs.”

And in some cases, elements of CIPs like public squares or parks where land purchases are required far exceed the limits of available funding.

“Those expenses are above the grants that you get for facade improvements and landscaping. It’s really limited. And for some of the real needs of the community, funding is really difficult to obtain.”

Those budget limitations is something Badawey hopes to change.

He’s asking the federal government to establish sustainable funding programs that can be accessed for CIPs, allowing municipalities to complete entire projects.

He said it’s very similar to gas tax funding provided to municipalities annually, allowing municipalities to “do the entire $15- to $20-million CIP.”

“They can pay as you go knowing the money is going to come in, or they can debenture it and do it all at once, and let the funding pay for that over a 10- to 15-year debenture,” he said.

Badawey said the federal government is also working to expand the scope of CIPs.

“CIPs are always attached to downtowns and streetscaping and all the sexy things that we see,” he said. “Well, we’re taking it a step further at the federal level.”

He said Canada’s Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi hopes to expand CIPs to also include projects to facilitate the growth of communities.

It will allow municipalities to plan for years to come, for other parts of the community such as waterfront development, industrial and brownfield remediation, for example.

“What do you want those areas to look like and how do you want them to grow?” Badawey said.

Jovanovic said the proposed funding would make a significant difference to projects, particularly in older communities.

“A lot of properties, especially when you get into aging areas like historic downtowns, there’s almost never enough money,” he said.

Badawey said the new plan will also incorporate Smart city planning is also part of the plan, allowing municipalities to incorporate new technologies, such as LED lighting, or broadband internet service.

Badawey said the government is also putting substantial funding behind economic development initiatives, including $81-billion for transportation and $10.1-billion for trade corridors.

“In supporting trade corridors the government will also be creating the investing in Canada hub to work with foreign companies to increase investment,” he said.



That plan will bring federal government delegates to Washington, Tawain, Detroit and a second visit to Washington in the weeks to come.

“It’s part of a team that’s creating a relationship between us and the Americans and other countries, and it’s all about economy.”

