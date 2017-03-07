Credit card theft suspects identified

Police are crediting the public with helping to identify two suspects wanted for a vehicle break-in at a Highway 3 residence in Port Colborne late Feb. 16, when a number of personal items were stolen, including a credit card.

Between 1:37 a.m. and 2:05 a.m. on Feb 17 the credit card was used five times in Niagara Falls by a male and a female. Niagara Regional Police released images of the suspects captured on camera that were subsequently published online and in print.

On Tuesday night police said information that was received led to the identification of both suspects.

A 27-year-old Port Colborne woman, who was not identified in a news release, has been charged with two counts of using a stolen credit card. She was released from custody with a future court date.

Meanwhile, an arrest warrant has been issued for a 26-year-old Niagara Falls man, also not named, for one count of theft of a credit card and five counts of using a stolen credit card.