The Whitby Dunlops, pumped full of air and pumping out goals, are living up to their name, much to the disappointment of the Thorold Athletics.

On the weekend the storied senior hockey franchise, named in 1954 for sponsor Dunlop Rubber Co., a tire manufacturer, rolled out to 5-3 and 5-1 victories to go up 2-0 in a best-of-five Allan Cup Hockey semifinal against the Athletics.

Game 3 is Tuesday night at Thorold Community Arena, where the hosts are down to their final chance to deflate the Dunlops and stave off elimination.

Lucas Labelle and Corey Tamblyn scored unanswered third-period goals as the second-seeded Dunlops came back to win Saturday’s series opener on their home ice.

Jason Dale’s hat trick for Whitby, interrupted only by a goal from Thorold’s Steven Dol to open the second period, gave the Dunlops a 3-1 lead before Zac McQuade and Tyler Turcotte found the back of the net for the Athletics, the No. 3 seed.

Whitby outshot Thorold 34-33 and finished the game 1-for-4 on the power play. The Athletics failed to convert any of their seven opportunities to score with a man advantage.

Colin Dunne, who surrendered five goals of 28 shots, and one-time Niagara IceDog Jon D’Ilario, six saves on six shots, shared netminding duties for Thorold.

Game 2 in the series, Sunday night in Thorold, also started with an offensive outburst from the Dunlops, but this time Whitby never relinguished the lead.

Goals from Scott Freeman, Tyler Melancon, with the Dunlops playing shorthanded; Labelle and Daniel Pachis gave Whitby a 4-0 lead before Derek Nichols replied for the Athletics spoiling Jason Guy’s shutout bid.

Kyle Musselman rounded out the scoring in the game with an empty-net goal.

Thorold was outshot 45-27 and once again was blanked on the power play going 0-for-5. The Dunlops were 0-for-3 on the power play.

D’Ilario went the distance between the pipes for the Athletics allowing four goals on 44 shots.

Tonight’s must-win home game for Thorold gets underway at 7:37.

A fourth game, if needed, would be played Wednesday in Whitby, beginning at 8 p.m.

While the Dunlops, 18-6; finished 14 points ahead of Thorold, 13-11; in the standings, the Athletics won the season series three games to two.

The defending champion Stoney Creek Generals lead the Dundas Real McCoys 1-0 in the other semifinal.