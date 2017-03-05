Pelham Panthers goaltender Dillon Lamarche’s 46 saves Sunday were more than enough to earn player of the game honours, but not enough to knock the St. Catharines Falcons out of the driver’s seat in the opening round of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Tanner Ferreira, Zach Main, with the Falcons enjoying a man advantage; and Jake Lloyd, on the power play with 50 seconds remaining in regulation; each scored a goal to give visiting St. Catharines a 3-1 victory and a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven Golden Horseshoe Conference quarter-final.

Pelham native Thomas Young replied for the seventh-seeded Panthers who kept it a one-goal game against the No. 2 seed Falcons until the last minute of play despite missing six regulars due to injuries.

“Good effort from out guys, and hats off to St. Kitts for making us pay on the power play,” Pelham head coach Scott Barnes said.

St. Catharines finished the matinee before an announced crowd of 200 at Pelham Arena 2-for-10 on the power play. The Panthers were 0-for-4 when they had a man advantage.

“We started the game with good energy but, like Game 1, we did execute so well,” Falcons head coach Chris Johnstone said. “Pelham played very well, and Lamarche was solid in goal for them.”

St. Catharines, which opened the series with 5-3 and 6-2 victories, strayed from its game plan at times in Sunday’s game.

“We started pushing too hard and got away from our structure,” Johnstone said. “In the end, though, it was enough to win and we will move on to Game 4.”

Team owner and director of hockey operations Tim Toffolo said he is proud of how the Panthers are playing a team that swept them six games to none, 12 points to one, during the regular season.

“Our team is giving the Falcons everything they can handle,” he said. “They thought they were going to dominate us and our guys are showing great resilience.”

Toffolo doesn’t expect Tuesday night’s Game 3, a must-win game for Pelham, will be any different.

“We don’t give up, and we will fight ’til the last second.”

So far the games in junior B hockey’s second season between the regional rivals have been much closer than in the first. St. Catharines outscored the Panthers 39-7 in six games in league play, but by a margin of only 14-7 in the playoffs.

Action resumes Tuesday for a 7 p.m. faceoff at Jack Gatecliff Arena in St. Catharines. A fifth game, if needed, would be played Friday, also starting at 7 p.m. in St. Catharines.

BFranke@postmedia.com

Falcons 3, Panthers 1

Postmedia Network star of the game: Pelham goaltender Dillon Larmarche, with 46 saves

Scoring for St. Catharines Falcons: Tanner Ferreira, Zach Main, Jake Lloyd PP. Scoring for Pelham Panthers: Thomas Young.

Goaltending, shots-saves: St. Catharines, Owen Savory, 23-22; Pelham, Dillon Lamarche, 49-46.

Power play, goals-chances: St. Catharines, 2-10; Pelham, 0-4;

Penalties, in minutes: St. Catharines, 18; Pelham, 20.

Attendance at Pelham: 240.