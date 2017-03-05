Rescued dogs need heartworm treatment

Welland and District Humane Society is asking the public for help in funding heartworm treatment for seven dogs.

After rescuing 13 dogs from a fire in Haldimand County, it was discovered more than half are heartworm-positive.

John Greer, executive director of the humane society, described the level of heartworm these dogs have as “full-blown,” meaning the worms have completely taken over the dogs’ hearts. Treatments will cost $1,500 per dog, he said.

Greer said the humane society was called out to a home on Aikens Road on Jan. 31, where a residence was engulfed in flames and the owner of the residence had multiple large-breed dogs that needed to be rescued. The owner, he was told, had let some of the dogs loose so they could try to escape the blaze; the others were rescued from outdoor pens.

The humane society was able to capture 13 of the dogs, but there are a few more still loose, he said. The dogs are all either Rottweilers or Mastiffs.

“They’re very, very friendly dogs, but they literally don’t know anything,” Greer said of the four puppies and nine adult dogs that were rescued, the oldest being four years old.

The dogs have needed a lot of socialization and are taking to it quickly, he said. All of them are adoptable and the puppies have already been adopted out. The only problem now is seven of the adults are heartworm-positive.

Treatments will be given to each dog in three shots because if they were to get a full dose of the medicine at once, it could kill them, Greer said. The treatment kills off the worms, which then exit the body through the respiratory system, he explained, so if all of the worms were killed off at once, the dogs could suffocate.

Because the treatment has such a hefty price tag and the humane society has seven infected dogs at once, Greer said this puts a big strain on the shelter. It doesn’t budget for that kind of case volume and the treatment, a drug called Immiticide, can’t be purchased in bulk and left to sit because it has a shelf-life, so the shelter purchases it as needed, he said.

The humane society is asking for monetary donations from the public to help treat the dogs. Greer said the humane society will purchase the drug immediately to start treating the dogs and any donations will help to recuperate the funds spent.

Donations can be made by visiting the shelter or through the website wellandspca.com.

Greer said because of the number of dogs and concerns for the conditions they were living in, the humane society is considering pressing charges against the owner.

