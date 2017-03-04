Throwing balls for Big Brothers Big Sisters

People left their street shoes at the door and laced bowling shoes at the Tim Hortons Bowl For Kids Sake event on Saturday.

The annual event, hosted by the Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Niagara, was held at Jeff’s Bowl-o-Rama in Welland.

Executive Director for the organization, Barb Van Der Heyden, said the event is held to raise awareness for all the organization does, including matching a child with a Big Brother or Big Sister mentor.

“Our programs are definitely needed here, so we need any support the community can give,” she said.

South Niagara’s Big Brother Big Sisters chapter has 681 children already matched with a mentor, but there are 150 more on the waitlist, she said. To put it into perspective of how important it is to raise funds, she said for a year-long match between a child and a mentor it costs $1,000.

Sue Mariage, a longtime volunteer with the organization, was up on the lanes with three Welland brothers—Jacob Kent, 11, Alexander Kent, 9, and Zachary Crawford, 8—who were out bowling for the first time and are also on the waitlist.

She encouraged the kids to have fun and tried to quell some of the sibling rivalry the game was causing as the boys worried about who would out-shoot whom, but for the most part there were smiles.

Van Der Heyden said there are unmatched outings once a month to give the kids that are waiting an opportunity to do something they wouldn’t otherwise have the chance to do and to keep them engaged with the program.

The Bowl For Kids Sake event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the organization, she said, and typically brings in around $40,000. This year the goal is $45,000.

During Saturday’s afternoon shift, the teams took up 13 lanes of the 36-lane bowling alley. Between both the afternoon and evening shift, Van Der Heyden said there were 20 teams and that attendance is down. She said it’s something Big Brothers and Big Sisters is seeing across the region. When asked why, she wasn’t sure, but said it’s something that would be looked into after the event.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Niagara has a few more shifts for Bowl For Kids Sake, one on March 8 at 4 p.m., again at Jeff’s Bowl-o-Rama in Welland and another March 11 at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Carroll’s Bowling in Fort Erie. Van Der Heyden said there is still space available for those days and those interested can sign up online at http://www.bbbsinniagara.ca or by calling the Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Niagara office at 905-735-0570 or 905-871-8836 ext. 221. She said the organization is also accepting donations for Bowl For Kids Sake until March 31.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune