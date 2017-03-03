This weekend the Thorold Athletics open the playoffs hoping their success in the regular season can carry over into senior hockey’s second season.

Thorold finished league play in third place with a 13-11 record after rebounding from a 1-7 start to the Allan Cup Hockey season. The strong finish was enough to earn the Athletics a bye into the second round of the playoffs.

While the Whitby Dunlops, their opponent in a best-of-seven semifinal that starts tonight in Whitby, compiled an 18-6 record and trailed only the 18-4-0-2 Stoney Creek Generals in the standings, they can’t necessarily be considered the favourite heading into the second-round series.

The Athletics took the season series versus the Dunlops three games to two, with all three wins earned in decisive fashion – 8-5, 9-3 and 5-2 – at Thorold Community Arena.

Whitby has home-ice advantage as the higher seed and will host Wednesday’s fourth game and, if necessary, Games 5 and 7 next Saturday and on Wednesday, March 15, respectively.

The Athletics, on a four-game winning streak and winners of six of their past seven games, are assured of hosting Game 2, Sunday, at 5:57 p.m.; as well as Game 3, Tuesday, 7:37 p.m.

If a sixth game is needed, it would played Sunday in Thorold, also beginning at 5:57 p.m.

Winner will go to play the victor of the semifinal between defending champion Stoney Creek and Dundas Real McCoys in the final.

Fifth-place Dundas, 6-16-0-2 in league play; upset the fourth-place Brantford Blast, 12-10-0-2; by sweeping a best-of-three, qualifying-round series.

Failing to make the playoffs were the Hamilton Steelhawks who ended the season in last place with a 5-18-0-1 record.

A fast-paced style of play that succeeded in throwing opponents off their game plans contributed to Thorold’s 12-4 surge following a dismal start to the season.

The Athletics are led on offence by league scoring leader Chris Risi, 11 goals and 29 assists for 40 points; Steven Dol, 20 goals, 18 assists, 38 points; and team captain J.J. Martin, nine, goals, 18 assists, 27 points.

Backstopping Thorold on defence is goaltender Connor Dunne who recorded a 4.85 goals-against average and an .884 save percentage in 19 games.

This is Thorold’s second season competing in the premier senior hockey league in Ontario, and the second year in which the Athletics advanced to the playoffs. Last year they were swept 2-0 by Dundas in the second qualifier after finishing their inaugural season in fourth place with an 11-11-0-2 record.

