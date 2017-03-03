Craft beer coming to Port Colborne

After 100 years, Port Colborne will once again have beers produced right downtown.

Breakwall Taphouse and Brewery, a microbrewery, is set to open this fall beside The Bargain! Shop on Clarence Street. Co-owner Fred Davies said it will be the first time since Cronmiller and White Brewery closed its doors in 1906 that the city has something like this.

“It’s really just time to do something to put south Niagara on the map,” said Davies, noting there is only one other microbrewery south of Highway 20. He spoke of a “glaring hole” on the Niagara Beer Trail map and wanted to do something to fix it.

Breakwall, a 5,000 square foot, single-floor location, will feature the brewery, a 160-seat restaurant and bar seating area, event space with a private tasting room and a store to purchase bottles, growlers and beer to take home. During the summer months, customers will also have the option to sit on an outdoor patio.

The restaurant is set to serve up traditional and gourmet pizza, burgers, wings and other food items to go along with the beer made on-site.

The brewery’s name comes from the Gravelly Bay breakwall, a historic site in Port Colborne, he said. Reflecting on local heritage has been a big part of the process for Davies, and he said he’s including local names for products, locally influenced décor and local ingredients for the restaurant.

Harkening back to Cronmiller and White Brewery, the brewmaster, who is yet to be announced, will recreate its signature Maple Lager for the launch.

“Craft breweries are very community oriented,” Davies said when asked about why he’s including so many local touches to the new establishment.

Including names and images recognizable to the community members is also a way to make the place inviting.

He hopes the brewery will have a broad appeal to many ages and both residents of and visitors to Port Colborne alike.

Breakwall is just in the beginning stages of development. Davies said while he already has the space, he is awaiting approval for his application to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario for licensing. Interior plans are also being finalized with the architect, but the front of the building is just about complete. All that’s really missing is the name.

Davies got the space beside The Bargain! Shop after The Salvation Army downsized and said he and his wife, also co-owner, have been working on a plan for the brewery for about six months. About four months ago, they started “marketing studies” through social media to see what residents thought of the idea of a brewery and he said the response has been overwhelmingly positive. The establishment hasn’t even opened its doors yet and already has close to 800 likes on Facebook and people have left comments saying they can’t wait to visit.

