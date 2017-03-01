Ty Stadnyk recorded the shutout, Brodie Thoms, Noah Belanger and Joshua Croteau each scored a goal, and the Welland L.J. Walters Insurance Tigers blanked St. Catharines in major midget A action.

Thoms, with a hat trick; Kennedy Seebach and Croteau found the back of the net as Welland overcame a two-goal, third-period deficit to edge Grimsby 5-4.

Croteau and Thoms, two goals apiece; Orion Woychenko scored in a 6-2 victory over Grimsby.

OMHA tyke quarter-final series deadlocked

A best-of-five, six-point Ontario Minor Hockey Association novice A quarter-final between the Welland Mike Knapp Ford Tigers and Grimsby resumes tonight at Welland Arena tied three points apiece.

Game 1 went to the Tigers, thanks to three goals from Leo Savio and a single from Tanner Cutler in a 4-2 victory.

In the second game, Carson McComber and Savio scored for Welland in a 2-2 tie, and Grimsby evened the series with a 1-0 victory in Game 3.

Tykes wrap up regular season with road loss

Michael Pope was the lone scorer for the visiting Welland Youngs Insurance Tigers in a 4-1 loss to league-leading Glanbrook to close out the tyke regular season.

The Tigers, who wrapped up league play 14-8-2 to finish second in the standings, return to the ice Saturday, March 25, when the Niagara District playoffs get underway.

Niagara championship tourney underway

Luka Turkovich, Caleb Pelletier and Easton Pummell each had a goal to help the Welland Mike Knapp Ford Tigers skate past Lincoln 3-1 in Niagara District minor midget A playoff qualifying action.

Welland played Fort Erie last night before closing out the round robin with a home game against Port Colborne.

The top two finishers at the tournament will play a best-of-three final for the championship.

Old tourney continues, new tradition begins

House league teams were in the hockey spotlight in Port Colborne for the 53rd time, but this time under a new name.

A banner proclaiming the Martin Van Gool Memorial Tournament was unveilved by Port Colborne Mayor John Maloney and Scott Luey, the city’s chief administrative officer, Van Gool’s widow Karen, as well as their sons Jacob and Hayden and their nephews Tyler and Troy.

A total of 48 teams competing in three divisions – novice, atom and peewee – took part with out-of-town teams returning home with the gold medals.

Caledonia beat Lincoln 3-2 with seven seconds remaining in regulation in the novice final, Tillsonburg tripled Pelham 3-1 to win the atom division and Elmvale edged Wainfleet to capture the peewee championship.