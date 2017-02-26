MERGL: Litter box can yield signs of cat health

If cats could wonder, I’m sure my cats would ask why they go to the effort of burying their bowel movements in the litter box, only to have me come along and dig them up.

Scooping out the litter box is not my favourite household chore, but it is a very important one for a cat owner.

While cleaning the litter box, you can learn a lot about the health of your cat. Check for the amount and consistency of the stool. Is it softer or harder than normal, or a different shape or volume? Is there diarrhea? Is there mucous or blood in, on, or near the stool, or even by itself? Is the stool colour different than normal? Dark black or very light caramel-coloured stool can indicate a problem. Watch for changes in the amount of urine (more, less, or even none) and the colour of the urine. Is there bloody urine? Litter box changes can be clues that your cat has developed a medical condition.

Litter box behaviour is also a clue. Listen to the amount of scratching in the litter box, the total time spent in the box, or any abnormal vocalizing. Deep throaty yowls while urinating is often a signal that your cat is having difficulty urinating.

Feline lower urinary tract disease (FLUTD) refers to a group of disease conditions of the bladder and urethra. Along with changes in litter box behaviour, your cat may also urinate inappropriately outside the litter box. No one can miss the odour of cat urine if your cat has chosen a personal belonging on the ground to urinate on instead of in the litter box.

The most common FLUTD condition is idiopathic inflammation of the bladder (idiopathic meaning, “with no known cause”). The bladder lining becomes swollen and irritated, making urination difficult and painful. No bacterial cause is found. Bacterial causes of bladder infections, however, can also occur, and are much easier to treat.

Stones or sand-like crystals in the bladder and urethra are another form of FLUTD. Stones can cause irritation and bleeding of the bladder lining resulting in increased and painful urination. A stone caught in the urethra can result in an obstruction and an inability to urinate. This is extremely painful and you won’t mistake your cat making frequent trips to the litter box, crying out, with little to no urine being produced. We refer to this commonly as a “blocked cat,” and it occurs 99 per cent of the time in male cats due to their longer and narrower urethra. Urethral obstructions are life-threatening and an emergency situation. Call your veterinarian immediately.

Occasionally, a cat can be born with a defect of the lower urinary tract, such as a narrowed urethra. This problem usually manifests itself when the cat is very young, whereas idiopathic bladder inflammation, bladder stones and blocked urinary tracts generally occur in middle age. Cats in their geriatric years tend to develop bacterial bladder infections or, more rarely, tumours of the lower urinary tract.

Most of the symptoms of FLUTD diseases are extremely similar, necessitating a physical exam by a veterinarian. Often diagnostic tests are required, such as urinalysis, blood work, x-rays and ultrasound. Examination of the urine can differentiate between infections and inflammation. The presence of crystals in the urine sample is suggestive of bladder stone development. X-rays and ultrasound can demonstrate the presence of stones as well as tumours. Blood tests are also important because a disease condition of the lower urinary tract can be associated with a bigger overall disease problem, and blockages can affect other organs, such as the kidneys.

Treatment is specific to the condition. Bacterial infections can be resolved with the use of antibiotics. Idiopathic bladder inflammation often requires the use of anti-inflammatory medications. Stones are more complicated to treat. Sometimes stones need to be removed surgically and others can be dissolved by using a special diet cat food.

Prevention is key. Always provide lots of fresh, cold water in different types of bowls. Change the water frequently — this encourages your cat to drink more. Increasing the water intake dilutes the urine and makes a flushing effect, decreasing the chances of bladder or urethral stone development. Canned cat food also helps as the increased moisture gives more dilute urine. Be sure to purchase good quality cat foods that have demonstrated research into preventing stone formation.

FLUTD is also seen more frequently in middle-age, heavy, and inactive cats. We cannot do much about getting older, but controlling weight and having play time to encourage exercise will also help to prevent this condition, as well as contributing to better health overall.

Regular visits to your veterinarian for exams will help find these problems earlier. Be sure to tell your veterinarian about any litter box problems or changes so that FLUTD conditions can immediately be ruled out or treated. We all know how easy it is to gain weight but hard to take that weight off, as well as all the extra problems it can cause for us. The same is for our cats, too.

Next time you scoop out your cat’s litter box, make a note of what is normal for your cat. Then, be a cat detective. With feline lower urinary tract diseases, the clues are usually right there in front of us inside our cat’s litter box.

— Ron Mergl is a veterinarian with a practice in Niagara Falls.