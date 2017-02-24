A figure skater who won three gold medals at the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) championships and a curler who skipped the Badgers men’s rink to the bronze medal at the provincial championships are Brock University’s athletes of the week.

Katie Desveaux, a third-year sport management major from Toronto, captured the gold in the women’s open solo dance and, along with teammate Laura Holbrough, finished first in both the women’s open short dance and women’s intermediate similar pairs at the Ontario figure skating championships held at Gale Centre in Niagara Falls.

Eric Bradey, top male athlete for the week ending last Sunday, led Brock to an overall record of 7-3, including 5-2 in pool play, at the provincial curling championships held in Oshawa and hosted by the University of Ontario Institute of Technolgy.

The Guelph native, who is also in his third year in the sport management program, was named to the second all-star team following Brock’s 4-3 victory over the Toronto Varsity Blues in the bronze medal game.

Brock skates to silver

Brock won five gold medals and the Badgers’ total of 66 points was second only to Toronto’s 83 at the OUA figure skating championships in Niagara Falls.

Katie Desveaux and Laura Holbrough and captured gold in the women’s open short dance and women’s intermediate similar pairs. Kristen Dortono and Lauren Collins finished first in the women’s senior similar dance, while first year student-athlete Sydney Vanderveen took home gold in the women’s novice short program.

Brock’s other gold, in the women’s open solo dance, was won by Desveaux in one of the strongest performances at the competition.

Brock received the OUA Spirit Award, and Badgers coach Katie Dortono was named coach of the year for the second year in a row.

Men fall to 6-16 in V-ball

Brock returned to the court in men’s volleyball last night against visiting Royal Military College hoping to rebound from a 3-0 loss to the McMaster Marauders in men’s university volleyball – 19-25, 15-25, 20-25.

John Elgersma, Wellandport; with 10 kills, three solo blocks; and Timmy Spisar, Brampton, 10 kills, 10 digs; were standouts for Brock, as were rookie setter Marcelo Correa, Indaiatuba, Brazil, 28 assists, eight digs; and libero Felipe Costa, Belam, Brazil, eight digs.

Brock had a .184 hitting percentage collecting 31 kills with 13 errors on 89 attempts. McMaster added 40 kills with just four errors on 97 attempts for a .371 hitting percentage.

The 6-16 Badgers wrap up the weekend Saturday with an 8 p.m. first serve versus the Queen’s Golden Gaels at Bob Davis Gymnasium.

Match goes the distance

The Brock University women’s volleyball team gave the No. 8 ranked McMaster Marauders all they could handle before dropping a 3-2 decision – 10-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-17, 12-15 – on their home court in St. Catharines.

Brianna Hamilton, Dunrobin, Ont.; led the 8-19 Badgers with 12 kills and a .455 hitting percentage, while Laura Condotta, Toronto, contributed 10 kills and 13 digs for the double-double. Renee Helmer, Waterloo, eight kills, 18 digs; Darby Taylor, Thorold, eight kills, .421 hitting percentage; libero Karlinna O’Leary, Whitby, 18 digs; and rookie setter Emily Armstrong, Oshawa, 36 assists, 10 digs; also turned in strong performances for the Badgers.

“I am proud of the way the team bounced back from a very nervous first set,” head coach Dale Melnick said. “We put McMaster in full control just because of our errors; however, the ladies were determined to show that we can compete.”

“I loved the way we battle. Very proud of what this team has become.”

Brock collected 48 kills with 13 errors on 134 attempts for a .261 hitting percentage. The Marauders hit .234 for the match adding 54 kills with 17 errors on 158 attempts.

Back-to-back home games for the Badgers began last night with a game against Royal Military College. First serve for Saturday’s match against Queen’s at Bob Davis Gymnasium is 6 p.m.

Third loss in a row

Brock wrapped up the women’s university hockey season with a 4-2 road loss to the Toronto Varsity Blues.

Toronto jumped out to 3-0 lead before Christina Ieradi, Maple, Ont.; and Annie Berg, Beamsville, replied with their 11th goals of the season for the Badgers who lost their third in a row and finished league play 11-13.

Berg enjoyed one of the best rookie seasons in Brock history finishing sixth in the OUA scoring race with 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points.

Jensen Murphy, Kingston, made 27 saves in the loss and finished the regular season first in the league in games played, 22; minutes played, 1,317:27; as well as saves, 655. Murphy’s .938 save percentage ranked fifth in the province and her 1.96 goals-against average eighth.