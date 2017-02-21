The Odd Shop showcases collectibles

Walking into The Odd Shop, you’re instantly greeted by wall-to-wall items.

Shelves, counters and walls are replete with items spanning decades and across fandoms. Some of it is action figures, sports memorabilia, lunch boxes and so on; there’s a little bit of something to pique anyone’s interest.

Owner Dennis Dutkus, a retired civil servant, said all of what’s in the Welland shop right now comes from his own personal collection and years of collecting.

“(I’m) a longtime collector slowly realizing I can’t take it with me,” he said.

He finds enjoyment in owning and looking at the things he has. It started with hockey cards, then developed from there.

But after 30 years of collecting, he decided to start to “purge” his collection, so he opened his shop.

It’s only been open a few weeks, but he’s already seen some interest. People come in and are astonished by what they find and the sheer amount of it all.

“They’re kind of overwhelmed (at first), but they walk out with a smile,” he said.

Seeing the items he has reminds a lot of people of their childhoods. He said he’s had people comment about how they once owned that item themselves, for instance.

Dutkus said it took him seven or eight months to stock shelves and get everything put together and ready for customers. He’s owned the Niagara Street unit for roughly 10 years, though, because he knew once he retired he wanted to do something like this.

He described it as a fun, new adventure that keeps him busy as he goes through his retirement years.

He hopes once he’s gone through his own collection to acquire more collections from others who are looking to sell, too.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune