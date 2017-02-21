Students of Notre Dame College School’s Fair Trade Club are celebrating being the second Ontario school to receive fair trade designation.

Teacher Carol Berkhout said the Welland high school has had embraced fair trade practices for a decade, but it was only recently it learned it could be recognized for it.

She said she’s shocked that only two schools in the province so far hold the designation — the other being McKay Public School in Port Colborne.

“It feels good to be recognized,” she said. “But I think our (fair trade) club is looking at it like it’s really just a step in continuing this. We still have many ideas that we want to pursue.”

Fair trade is a movement that supports better prices, working conditions and terms of trade for farmers and workers most often in developing nations.

At present, the school has fair trade products available for different occasions, such as Valentine’s Day or Halloween, it has a fair trade fair in the spring which hosts local fair trade vendors and the students run a cantina as well where staff and students can purchase bags of fair trade coffee or chocolate bars.

Grade 12 student, Ehrin Turkovich, said the chocolate bars are a big hit. For Valentine’s Day, they sold 75 of them.

She said at first the students weren’t sold on the idea of roses, but when they learned they were fair trade, too, people started buying them. The club has slated to get 25 dozen roses, but when it came time to hand them out, they had 30 dozen, or 360 roses total.

“(The students) heard about the fair trade and they’re suddenly like, ‘Oh, I can do something nice for my friends, the people I love or my family and I can also support fair trade.’”

For Mary Petriw, also in Grade 12, the idea of fair trade has been important since she was a kid. She said she would think about kids being forced into slave labour compared to her privileged life in Canada and she thought it was important to try to make sure those kids had the same opportunities, too.

Berkhout said in order to get the designation, they had to show the Canadian Fair Trade Network that the topic was being taught and practised throughout the school, not just with the club. When she started learning just how many departments were discussing these ideas, she was surprised.

She said it’s a part of all subjects from geography to media arts to religion, so at some point or another, the students will come across it.

“Really what’s been happening for us is it’s a buildup of a variety of activities over the last 10 years,” she said of fair trade activity at the school.

While most of the time Berkhout said they sell products at a price just to cover costs, if there is extra money left over it goes towards the Dominican Canadian Community Development Group, an organization the school supports.

