Pitching in for Wellspring

Up to 150 people are expected to help make the new home for Wellspring Niagara a reality, Saturday morning.

The cancer support agency has organized its inaugural Winter Walk for Wellspring at the new Food Basics store on Regional Road 20 in Fonthill, not far from the site where the agency’s new home is to be constructed.

Funds raised through the 3 km to 3.5 km walks to downtown Fonthill and back will be out towards the construction of the new facility.

Wellspring’s events and community co-ordinator Phil Gourlay said people who want to participate are welcome to join them for the event, starting at 9 a.m. with registration. The walk begins an hour later.

Although registration is free and Wellspring has not set a financial goal for the event, Gourlay said they’re hoping to ultimately raise $5 million towards their new headquarters.

And the Winter Walk “won’t be the only thing we’re doing” to raise funds for the project, he added.

Wellspring has also organized the Pop Goes the World trivia night for March 24, and several other events in the hope reaching its goal.

“It’s really important,” Gourlay said. “It definitely helps everybody out, and not just in Fonthill. We’re very regional. It’s all about Niagara and every dollar stays here.”

Wellspring assists people diagnosed with cancer, with programs designed to help people cope with the disease and build strength.

“We about people at different various stages of cancer that are doing things for themselves, to beat it or to better their lives,” he said.

Although last year’s statistics aren’t available, Gourlay said Wellspring assisted 581 individuals in 2015, and about 6,000 people registered for the programs it ran throughout the year.

