I don’t envy St. Catharines’ budget-makers.

It’s tough trying to figure out how to responsibly spend $110 million without displeasing various elements in the community.

Making the task even more difficult is trying to find out what citizens want before the spending document is set in stone.

That’s because the average Jack and Jill aren’t all that interested in participating in the process, as judged by various pathetic turnouts at budget open houses over the years.

Thus, some credit must go to the current edition of St. Catharines city council for organizing telephone town halls the past few years as a means of engaging the masses.

There will never be a perfect system of gauging citizen input on these matters. But one presumes council has determined that the opinions gleaned from the relatively large number of people taking the phone survey are a pretty good way of taking the temperature of the room.

So why is council, or least its budget committee, choosing to read from a different thermometer?

I say this based on what I would argue is the most important message delivered at these sessions.

To wit: what is an acceptable tax increase?

First, some clarification.

Most city homeowners likely look at the bottom line when receiving their finalized tax bills. That figure is an amalgam of Niagara Region, board of education and city taxes.

The net increases for St. Catharines residents the past few years have hewed close to or been below the inflation rate thanks to low regional and education costs, which have, in effect, disguised heftier city hikes.

While the overall bill may be of most importance to taxpayers, it’s reasonable to assume participants in the St. Catharines’ telephone town hall survey believed they were providing input on the city’s portion of the tax bill.

In 2016, a slim majority of survey-takers declared they wanted a tax increase of under three per cent, even if it meant a cut in services.

The city’s portion of the tax bill went up five per cent.

This year, 54 per cent of 375 participants said they would support a two per cent increase if the budget included modest improvements. Thirty-five per cent said they support a zero per cent increase with possible cuts.

The budget committee is recommending a 3.06 per cent increase to the city’s 2017 budget. If it includes modest improvements, I am unaware of them.

So, getting back to the question of why council will likely, once again, veer from the wishes expressed by most survey respondents, it’s because they believe they know best.

This is not an unreasonable position to take. Councillors are presumably more knowledgeable about what it takes to run city hall and more aware of the consequences of making deeper cuts to the budget than are the earlier mentioned average Jack and Jill.

And while the telephone town hall attracted broader input than other attempts at citizen engagement have, its survey results shouldn’t necessarily run roughshod over all other expressed views.

Mind you, if you’re someone who, at the constant urgings of the budget committee, participated in the last two telephone town hall meetings and each time joined the majority in seeking lower tax hikes than ultimately approved, I’m guessing you might think twice about picking up the phone in 2018.

That’s an understandable sentiment.

Keep this in mind, though. Next year is an election year.

Your voice may find a more receptive audience.

