Chorus Niagara returns to Seaway Mall

The music of more than 100 voices will ring through the halls of the Seaway Mall, Saturday, as Chorus Niagara returns to the shopping centre for its 11th annual singathon.

The free musical marathon will continue for five hours, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the mall’s centre court, featuring a variety of songs from the Chorus Niagara’s repertoire, while guest “surprise” conductors from the community take turns waving the baton, as conductor Robert Cooper gives them pointers on properly leading the ensemble.

And through sponsorships, organizers hope to bring in at least $50,000 to support four concerts planned for the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre in downtown St.Catharines this season, as well as helping to fund Chorus Niagara initiatives such as the Robert Cooper Choral Scholars Program, a high school chorale, and the Chorus Niagara Children’s Choir.

In addition to the adult vocalists, members of the Children’s Choir will participate as well, performing for 30 minutes at starting at noon.