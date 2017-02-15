Welland ties Canada 150 in Flag Day

Welland celebrated Flag Day by incorporating it into its Canada 150 celebrations.

Stephanie Hicks, vice-chair for the city’s Canada 150 committee, said the committee thought raising Canada 150 flags across the city would be a great way to celebrate Flag Day Wednesday.

Four locations were selected: city hall, market square, Welland Community Wellness Complex and a spot in Cooks Mills.

Mayor Frank Campion did the honour of raising the flags.

“Flag Day is one of those days that doesn’t get recognized as much as it should,” he said at the market square flag raising.

He said we should celebrate Canada and its trademark because it’s a fantastic country and known internationally for its values.

He expressed how proud he is that the municipality is taking time to honour our country.

Hicks said the committee is asking residents to participate in raising flags and other Canada 150 events through social media.

She said messages sent to the 2017 Welland social media accounts will be collected for that “scrapbook” and shared online. Wellanders can learn more at www.canada150inwelland.com.

Flag Day honours the first time the Canadian flag was raised on Parliament Hill in 1965 and was first observed in 1996.

