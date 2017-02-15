Lose-lose situation for Golden Horseshoe Conference
Noah Bollert, No. 15, of the Welland Junior Canadians blocks a shot in junior B hockey action against the Pelham Panthers Tuesday night in Pelham. Welland won the game 7-4. Bob Tymczyszyn/Postmedia Network
Closing down the Thorold Blackhawks for the remainder of the season is a classic example of a lose-lose situation.
There were no winners when the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) and the junior B loop’s parent organization, the Ontario Hockey Association (OHA), erring on the side of caution, pulled the plug when it became apparent the team would be unable to consistently put a full lineup on the ice, night in and night out. They didn’t want to expose players playing too many shifts, and perhaps playing at too high a level at this point in their development, to an increased risk of injury.
In the end, safety was the paramount consideration as it should be, and needs to be, in all sports, at every level.
Topping the list of people adversely impacted by the loss of five games in league play and at least four more in the playoffs are the Blackhawks players. There can no question they deserved a better fate, especially the ones who were hoping to use the playoffs as an opportunity to showcase their skills to college recruiters and scouts.
Those with remaining years of eligibility in the 20-and-younger league will have to wait until next season for that opportunity to come around again. Those playing out the string are out of luck.
Volunteers, the unsung heroes who make up the iceberg on which the tip, sports at the community level, is based, were denied the closure of seeing how a season that, like all seasons, began with so much promise would play out.
Think about investing hour upon hour in a page-turning murder mystery only to discover the final page has been torn out.
Also affected are part-timers who earn money working game nights and last, but by no means least, the ticket-buying public.
The stake that fans have in sports franchises, while not ownership in the legal sense, is ownership in an emotional sense. For the diehards, the loss of a standing invitation to be at Thorold Community Arena every Thursday at 7:07 p.m. is as real as the receipts that won’t be collected at the gate and the goals that would be scored on the ice.
Seven of the remaining eight teams in the Golden Horseshoe Conference lost something, too. The first-place Caledonia Corvairs earned a first-round bye but lost the chance to play at least four playoff games.
With the remaining games on Thorold’s schedule, and with every game since Feb. 4, worth two points and counting as a 5-0 forfeit, teams that will not be playing the Blackhawks will lose ground in the final push for playoff seeding through no fault of their own.
While the Caldonia and St. Catharines Falcons will finish the 50-game season 1-2 in the standings, the Niagara Falls Canucks were in a tight race for third place and the Fort Erie Meteors and Welland Junior Canadians were fighting to enter post-season play as the fifth seed.
Right now, Fort Erie should be tied with Welland at 44 points apiece with three games remaining. The Meteors, however, are four points ahead thanks to the schedule-makers who gave them two dates with Thorold over the final two weeks of the season.
Ironically, Fort Erie closes out the season in Welland.
If the top seeds in the Golden Horseshoe live up to their billing, Caledonia and St. Catharines will win their way through the playoff bracket and play for the championship.
While such a matchup has become old hat, it’s never happened with the Falcons coming into the best-of-seven final having played one series more than the Corvairs.
Of course, it’s also possible Caledonia could be the rustier of the two finalists, but I somehow doubt it. Like Tom Brady, who had no trouble hitting the gridiron running after sitting out the first four games of the season with the season for Deflategate, I anticipate the Corvairs will be firing on all cylinders in the third round of the conference players.
This unfortunate lose-lose situation won’t be a complete loss if the GOJHL and OHA take steps to prevent the perfect storm of injuries, illness, suspensions and callup limits that engulfed the Thorold Blackhawks down the stretch. Ongoing monitoring of roster moves at the league and conference would identify red flags long before they become unmanageable problems.
Caledonia Corvairs
Record: 41-5-1-0, first in Golden Horseshoe Conference, first overall in Greater Ontario Hockey League
Streak: three wins
Offence/defence, ranking in conference: goals for, 335, 1st; goals against, 95, 1st
Top scorers: Brandon Lindberg, 40 goals, 64 assists, 104 points; Adam Craievich, 42, 43, 85; Trent Mallette, 18, 46, 64
Goaltending: Daniel Chenard, 22 wins, 2 losses, 1 tie, 7 shutouts, 1.77 goals-against average, .922 save percentage
Forfeit wins for scheduled games not played with Thorold: Thursday, Feb. 9, on the road
Upcoming: Saturday, at Fort Erie; Saturday; Monday, home to Ancaster
Last week: win, Buffalo 28-2; win, Welland 6-4
St. Catharines Falcons
Record: 37-7-0-3, second in conference, second overall in league
Streak: six wins
Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 262, second; GA, 96, second
Top scorers: Lucas Smilsky, 33, 52, 85; Zach Main, 25, 59, 84; Tanner Ferreira, 25, 43, 68
Goaltending: Owen Savory, 26-10, 5 shu, 2.02 GAA, .926 sv%
Forfeit wins for scheduled games not played with Thorold: Friday, Feb. 17, at home
Upcoming: Sunday, at Welland; Tuesday, at Buffalo
Last week: win, Ancaster 2-1; win, Pelham 5-1
Niagara Falls Canucks
Record: 29-13-0-4, third in conference
Streak: three wins
Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 227, third; GA, 119, third
Top scorers: Harrison Cottam, 28, 39, 48; Frank Pucci, 18, 40, 58; Andrew Barbeau, 8, 40, 48
Goaltending: Adam Dentico, 11-12, 3 shu, 2.86 GAA, .898 sv%; Zach Moore, 17-5, 3 shu, 2.30 GAA, .917 sv%
Forfeit wins for scheduled games not played with Thorold: Friday, Feb. 10, at home
Upcoming: Friday, home to Welland; Saturday, at Ancaster
Last week: win, Welland 4-0
Ancaster Avalanche
Record: 28-13-0-5, fourth in conference
Streak: two losses
Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 205, fourth; GA, 130, fourth
Top scorers: Zach Bramwell, 27, 31, 58; Owen Burnell, 19, 26, 45; Graydon James, 20, 22, 42
Goaltending: Justin Vertesi, 17-11, 3 shu, 2.59 GAA, .908 sv%
Forfeit wins for scheduled games not played with Thorold: None
Upcoming: Friday, at Pelham; Saturday, home to Niagara Falls; Monday, at Caledonia
Last week: loss, St. Catharines 2-1; lost, Fort Erie 2-1
Fort Erie Meteors
Record: 24-23, fifth in conference
Streak: three wins
Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 161, sixth; GA, 166, fifth
Top scorers: Danny Katic, 17, 31, 48; Andrew Somerville, 8, 39, 47; Bryan Zurowski, 20, 23, 43
Goaltending: Shayne Battler, 16-14, 2 shu, 3.38 GAA, .905 sv%
Forfeit wins for scheduled games not played with Thorold: Monday, Feb. 20, at home; Thursday, Feb. 23, on the road
Upcoming: Saturday, at Caledonia
Last week: win, Buffalo 7-1; win, Ancaster 2-1
Welland Junior Canadians
Record: 21-24-0-2, sixth in conference
Streak: one win
Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 172, fifth; GA, 172, sixth
Top scorers: Ryan Miotto, 26, 42, 68; Matt Martin, 26, 28, 54; Patrick Desjardins, 16, 27, 43
Goaltending: Brandon McCorriston, 15-14, 2 shu, 3.23 GAA, .916 sv%; Blair Coffin, 5-10, 2 shu, 3.96 GAA, .903 sv%
Forfeit wins for scheduled games not played with Thorold: None
Upcoming: Friday, at Niagara Falls; Sunday, home to St. Catharines
Last week: win, Pelham 7-4; loss, Niagara Falls 4-0; loss, Caledonia 6-4
Pelham Panthers
Record: 10-32-0-4, seventh in conference
Streak: three losses
Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 110, seventh; GA, 222, seventh
Top scorers: Kurt Villani, 5, 24, 29; Mathiau Young, 13, 13, 26; Orion Hexamer, 12, 10, 22
Goaltending: Dillon Lamarche, 6-22, 1 shu, 4.25 GAA, .898 sv%
Forfeit wins for scheduled games not played with Thorold: None
Upcoming: Friday, home to Ancaster; Monday, home to Buffalo
Last week: loss, Welland 7-4; loss, St. Catharines 5-1
Buffalo Regals
Record: 3-45, eighth in conference
Streak: 12 losses
Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 62, eighth; GA, 511, eighth
Top scorers: Benjamin Lindberg, 1, 10, 11; Jacob Watkins, 6, 4, 10; Mike Benquist 3, 7, 10;
Goaltending: Tyler Shotwell, 1-17, 0 shu, 10.73 GAA, .859 sv%
Forfeit wins for scheduled games not played with Thorold: Saturday, Feb. 4, on the road; Thursday, Feb. 16, on the road
Upcoming: Monday, at Pelham; Tuesday, home to St. Catharines, final game of regular season
Last week: loss, Caledonia 28-2; loss, Fort Erie 7-1