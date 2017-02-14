Regional chairman brings Port Colborne up to speed

Regional Chair Alan Caslin made a stop at Port Colborne council Monday night to give an update about regional council’s progress halfway through the term.

Caslin outlined projects such as investing in advanced manufacturing and transportation as being especially successful areas. General Electric’s new factory coming to Welland, the Region’s designation as a foreign trade zone and coming GO transit services were among Caslin’s highlights.

Inter-municipal transportation is also a big issue for him. He said there have been many complaints about insufficient cross-Niagara transportation. Caslin said it’s not only residents complaining, but employers have concerns as well since sometimes it’s a case of finding someone to hire, but that person has no way to get to the job. Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and Welland, the region’s three main transportation municipalities, are working to come together as one transit commission, which he is hoping passes.

“We’re going to make sure everyone has a chance to travel around Niagara,” he said.

For people who drive, an extra $2 million has been put into roads for resurfacing, bringing the total budget for that this year to $12.5 million.

Key projects for 2017 Caslin brought up include the bid for the 2021 Canada Games. He said site evaluators will be in Niagara on March 1 to see what the region has to offer.

“We’re hoping we can get as many people as possible out to meet the evaluators and let them know that Niagara is, in fact, the best place to host the Games.”

