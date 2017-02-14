On Monday night, with their backs against the wall and playing on the road, the Niagara Riverhawks were able to do something they hadn't been able to do at all in the opening round of Provincial Junior Hockey League playoffs – score on the power play.

The RiverHawks scored three goals with a man advantage on their way to a 4-3 victory over the Glanbrook Rangers to stave off elimination.

Niagara, the seventh playoff seed, came into Game 4 trailing No. 2 seed Glanbrook 3-0 in the best-of-seven quarter-final series.

The RiverHawks scored what appeared to be the game’s first goal in the first period, but it was waived off as the referee ruled there was contact with the goaltender.

Minutes later, Glanbrook’s Josh Pace scored to give the hometown team a 1-0 lead after one period of play.

Niagara came out strong in the second period and were rewarded at the 56-second mark on a power-play goal by Jacob Saddler who found the back of the net on a rebound in front of the crease. Robert Shaw was credited with an assist.

The RiverHawks caught a break when Cesare Caldaroni was awarded the team's second goal at the five minute mark after a dump-in and a Glanbrook player attempted to pass the puck behind his own net but it ended up catching Ranger goalie Will Harvey by surprise and squeaked though his skates and into the net.

“It was nice to finally get a bounce in this series, especially after that waived-off goal in the first. The guys never let down,” RiverHawks head coach Rob DeGiuli, referring to the Caldaroni goal.

Glanbrook’s Keaton Kewley then tied the game at 2-2 at the 11:08 mark.

Late in the second period the Rangers had a delayed penalty call when another Glanbrook player hit a RiverHawks player from behind on the same play, resulting in a game misconduct and a two-man advantage for the RiverHawks.

Niagara was able to convert on both power plays.

Robert Shaw deflected a Saddler shot at 17:03 to give the RiverHawks a 3-2 lead.

Frankie Franck then converted from Dean Bartolini and Caldaroni at 18:44 to extend the RiverHawks' lead to 4-2 after two periods of play.

Glanbrook’s Brad Parish scored at 13:24 of the third to close out the scoring.

“Our special teams were the difference tonight,” DeGiuli said. “Our power play finally clicked and our penalty killers were perfect tonight”

Niagara was 3-for-4 on the power play; Glanbrook, 0-for-4.

“We played a disciplined game. especially in the second period after that hit from behind on our guy,” DeGiuli said. “We didn’t retaliate and were able to score a couple of power-play goals on that play.”

“That was the difference in the game.”

Sebastian Iannone made 38 saves in net for the RiverHawks to earn the victory in the must-win game.

“Our goaltending has been great all series, and tonight was no exception,” DeGiuli said. “Sebby put on goaltender clinic out there tonight.”

The coach hailed the win as a “total team effort.”

“Our forwards skated hard, and our defence was solid keeping guys to the outside.”

Glanbrook outshot the RiverHawks 41-29.

Game 5 goes Wednesdayin Glanbrook. Puck drop is 7:30pm.

If necessary, a sixth game is scheduled for Thursday at Gale Centre at Niagara Falls, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

'Hawk Feathers: Three stars of Monday night's game were Sebastian Iannone, Niagara; Jamie Caruso, Glanbrook; and Jacob Saddler, Niagara.