Live updates from Welland city hall

\Welland resident Steven Soos will ask councillors to consider adopting names for each of the city's six wards, as The Tribune provides live updates from tonight's general committee meeting.

Additional agenda items include permissive grants, changes to city elections including the potential for online voting, and a discussion about a possible a TV Cogeco show for councillors that would follow meetings.

Tonight's meeting at Welland city hall begins at 7 p.m.

