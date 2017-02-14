BACK OF HOUSE: Sustainable seafood a good catch

We all want to do the right thing in terms of preserving our environment and food choices we make around this definitely make an impact.

Anyone with a radio, TV or computer (except, maybe, The Donald) is well aware of our changing environment; sometimes it is grotesque and overwhelming to consider the damage our choices are making.

The symbiotic relationship between humans and the environment makes our impact on the planet’s resources obvious and resounding. And we are not a shrinking demand, in my lifetime the population of Earth has more than doubled already. Two mouths for every one in less than 50 years.

One of the resources most savagely affected, under the convenient cloak of ‘out of sight, out of mind’ is our planet’s oceans. The gory details can be witnessed by Googling ‘overfishing,’ but be warned it can come like a punch to the stomach.

Last week I was invited along with a couple of other Niagara chefs to be a guest at a symposium about sustainable aquaculture put on by the Sustainable Restaurant Project at University of Guelph. The keynote speaker was Ned Bell, now executive chef for the Vancouver Aquarium, and he spoke eloquently about the challenges our oceans are facing and what we, as chefs, can do to help curb the destruction. His main point of contention, and one that was heartily agreed upon by the audience, was that communication about good seafood choices is blurred at best. He conceded that even established guidelines and watchdog agencies like Ocean Wise need help trickling down to the at-large consumer.

Ocean Wise is a guideline agency set up by the Vancouver Aquarium, which was established 11 years ago. Taking cues from Seafood Watch, a U.S. agency, Ocean Wise uses a ‘stoplight’ grade to help consumers make responsible choices around the fish and seafood they purchase: Green means a good choice is being made; Yellow indicates caution — perhaps the seafood choice is responsible, but only when in season; Red indicates that the choice is damaging to the environment and the stock of our oceans.

The program is a good one and many chefs use it in sourcing seafood for their restaurants. In this way, chefs help give clues to the public about how to buy sustainable seafood, in the way a doctor might give clues about how to live healthfully. But it is not enough. For the public to be clear about good seafood choices we need the support of governments, and not just our own, as seafood stocks and fisheries span the globe, so we need global agreement and support for sustainable seafood labelling. As an example, there are 18 varieties of rockfish and only two of these are deemed ‘green’ by Ocean Wise. This makes it difficult for the consumer if there is not accurate government labelling by species.

There is another way we, as chefs, can help educated the consumer and that is by sourcing new and interesting seafood items for our menus that have not come into the public consciousness, but that are sustainable. Bell put forth a challenge for all of us in the room to source and cook one new seafood item every month for one year.

With a larger arsenal of sustainable seafood at hand, there is a greater chance the public will make good choices around what they buy. Once it is accurately labelled in supermarkets throughout the country, we will be able to do the ‘right thing’ by voting with our wallets when we shop for seafood and we can enjoy the delicious bounty of our oceans while simultaneously turning this tide of destruction.

