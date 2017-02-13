The Thorold Blackhawks will not be finishing the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League regular season or compete in the playoffs.

“Please be advised that the Thorold Blackhawks will not finish the season due to continuing roster challenges impacted by illness, injuries and suspensions,” the league said in a statement posted on its website.

Thorold was scheduled to play five more games, two against the Fort Erie Meteors and one each versus the Ancaster Avalanche, Buffalo Regals and the St. Catharines Falcons.

Whether forfeits will be awarded remains uncertain, as does whether last-place Buffalo will replace the the Blackhawks to keep the playoff field at eight teams.

“The OHA (Ontario Hockey Association), in collaboration with the GOJHL, are considering what adjustments may be needed for the remainder of the season. Details should be forthcoming in the near future,” the league said in the statement posted on its website.

Thorold's last game was Friday, Feb. 3, a 4-1 road loss to the Pelham Panthers. Since then a game against Buffalo was “postponed” and forfeits were awarded to the Caledonia Corvairs and the Niagara Falls Canucks.

Ralph Sacco, who co-owns and operates the Blackhawks with Tony Gigliotti, said he wanted to defer comment until he had a chance to talk with OHA president Karen Phibbs.

Sacco also wouldn't comment on whether a refusal to permit the Blackhawks to exceed the cap on affiliated players limited the team's option to address its roster woes.

Sacco said he left six messages with Phibbs on Monday morning, but he had yet to hear from Phibbs, whose office is in Cambridge.

Postmedia Network is awaiting responses from telephone messages left with Phibbs, as well as emails requesting information sent to Phibbs and Mark Ellis, the OHA's executive director.

The Blackhawks shipped away some of its best players at the January trade deadline. The Chatham Maroons acquired Brendan D'Agostino, Thorold's leading scorers, with St. Catharines and Caledonia picking up defencemen Jake Lloyd and Griffin Roubos, respectively.