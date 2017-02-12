Centennial takes Review Tournament crown

For the second time in four years the “unofficial city championship” for high schools in Niagara Falls was won by an out-of-town team.

Top seeds lived up to their billing at the 39th Niagara Falls Review High School Boys Basketball Tournament, with the Welland Centennial Cougars, the slight favourite to win it all, edging the A.N. Myer Marauders 58-54 in Friday night’s championship final at Westlane Secondary School.

The Saint Michael Mustangs took the consolation title with a 58-44 victory over the Stamford Hornets.

Throughout the season, each time the Cougars and Marauders clashed, the team’s have been separated by just six points. Friday night was no exception. At half time, it was Centennial leading 22-20, with forward Carl Paulemont and guard Reese Radobenko leading the charge for Cougars, combining for 15 first-half points.

The message at half that Cougars head coach Phil Mosley gave to his young team was simple: keep shooting the ball.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well in the first half and we are notorious slow starters,” Mosley said. “We knew that they would come out and knock down the shots they needed and, though we didn’t shoot as well as we liked, we found ways to get the points.”

Myer, which came into the tournament as the No. 2 seed, pushed hard in the first half to keep pace with the Cougars’ efficient ball movement. Guard/forward Tre Ford and Ryan Shannon came out of the gates red hot for the Marauders combining for 17 points in the first half.

Shannon cooled off as the game wore on, but Ford continued to dominate. He added another 12 points over the final two quarters and finished the night with a team-high 21 points.

The Cougars felt good about themselves heading into the fourth quarter up 37-30 as Myer was beginning to show signs of fatigue.

However, the Marauders dug deep and never gave up in the rematch of a championship semfinal-round game at the Tribune Tournament in Welland in early January.

“We just tried to extend some pressure to take the ball out of their best player’s hands and, hopefully, it would change the tempo of their offence,” Myer head coach Dave Shaw said. “We knew we had to be strong on the boards and patient on offence just to get good looks against them.”

Shaw gave the Cougars full credit for the win.

“Centennial is a great basketball program and every time you play them, you learn something new about them and have to make adjustments.”

The Cougars had a few bounces go their way down the stretch, but Shaw said the Marauders never stopped believing, even when down 36-29, the biggest margin of the game.

“They played together and when you do those things well, you will have success,” he said. “Even though we came up short today, we will continue to make those adjustments as we build this rivalry.”

Shaw was impressed with the way his starting five played in the final, especially his top two scorers.

“Stefan Milenjoivic controls our offence,” the coach said. “He hits perimeter shots and attacks the rim.

“He’s the one who dictates the pace and then Tre Ford, the athleticism and speed he brings to the game, shocks teams and that goes a long way for us.”

After being shut down for just three points in the first half, Miljenovic found his rhythm, draining 17 second-half points, including three key three-pointers within a two-minute stretch.

Nevertheless, the Cougars mantra of “shoot the ball with confidence” succeeded in giving the Marauders too much to handle in the game.

“We’ve really encouraged the kids to move the ball and create space on the floor for us so the guys can get open shots,” Mosley said. “They knew we like to shoot the ball so they were switching on screens, but our kids stuck to the plan, which was great.”

The late comeback led by Miljenovic got the hometown Marauders’ crowd into the game. While that would normally faze opposing teams, Mosley knew his team could finish the task at hand.

“It was a very pro Myer-crowd,” he said. “Our kids played two weeks ago in The Tribune final against a pro-Notre Dame crowd.”

“You could say they’ve had experience, but it’s honestly in their personalities. They just don’t get rattled.”

Centennial forward Jacob Bray was selected as the tournament’s most valuable player for his standout play on defence, as well as for his contributions offensively.

“Jake’s got a great skill set,” Mosley said. “He has great length and does so many things offensively and defensively. He’s humble and only in Grade 11.”

Bray said the team takes pride in making three-point shots and playing good defence.

“We were slow to start the game but coming out in the second half we did what we had to do and pulled out the win.”

Coming into the tournament, Bray knew his ability to connect from beyond the arc was a weapon he could utilize. However, in the final game his shots just didn’t fall.

“I think I did well with my rebounding and defensive play,” he said. “Our team thrives on that, but I think my three-point shooting probably could have been better.”

Four Centennial players scored in double digits in the championship final: Radobenko, 14; Paulemont 13; Keenan Larmand, 12; Bray, 11.

Joining Ford, Larmand, Miljenovic and Radobenko on the tournament all-star team was Ryan Benevento of the Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs.

Tournament chairman and Westlane head coach Jamie Coull said all proceeds from the tournament will fund bursaries.

Every player who participated is eligible to receive a bursary. Application forms will be available online at westlane.dsbn.org within the next few weeks.

Since the tournament was resurrected in 2007 after a 13-year hiatus, $31,900 has been awarded in bursaries.