NIAGARA CLOSEUP: Building two-wheeled dreams

A perfectly executed goal in hockey requires balance and precision combined with speed and a passion for the sport.

The same can be said for people who ride motorcycles — and for those who build them.

For Quinn Camp the fusion of skill and creativity with the love of the ride starts with as little as a bike frame.

“I basically look at a bike and see it already built,” says Camp, owner of Quinn’s Custom Motorcycles. “I can just see how to make it crazy.”

That passion is evident throughout his full-service shop. Bikes in all stages stand in rows as he and his team make repairs, execute transformations and fulfil a few dreams.

Awards and trophies for custom builds fill shelves and take up the bulk of wall space displayed between gaskets and chrome.

Camp’s love of motorcycles began early; he bought his first Harley when he was 16. And while he took up shop at 22 Hellems Ave. in Welland almost four years ago, he first operated out of his home on Young Street beginning in 1999.

“I’ve been building bikes all my life,” said Camp. “We built for you. Whatever your dream we can do it.”

Not too long ago, Camp breathed life back into a 1991 Harley-Davidson motorcycle for Larry Landon, executive director of the Professional Hockey Players’ Association.

“I had never heard of Quinn but my brother said ,‘You have got to meet this guy.’ So I went to him with this bike and said, ‘Quinn, what can we do?’” said Landon.

The final result was impressive, so much so that when Landon was exploring ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the hockey players’ association last June, he approached Camp with the idea of building a custom bike to mark the milestone for the organization and to serve as a fundraiser.

PHPA is the certified U.S. National Labor Relations Board collective bargaining representative for all professional hockey players in the American Hockey League. The only minor league players’ association within a major league sport, PHPA is one of the largest associations within the professional sports industry, with about 1,600 members across 58 teams throughout North America. It is headquartered in Niagara Falls and got its start back in 1967.

Landon played hockey across four leagues throughout his career including stints with the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs before his retirement from the game in 1986.

When approached by Landon to do a custom build for PHPA, Camp didn’t hesitate to get on board.

The motorcycle began life as an ultra classic Harley-Davidson built by Camp from the frame up.

“Larry wanted me to base it on a similar design as the one I did for my own bike,” said Camp, indicating the drawing he is working from.

“This is a one-off custom bike with the best of the best on it. It’s painted in the PHPA’s gold and black colours and is all on air-ride,” Camp explained.

Medallions bearing PHPA’s recently unveiled logo “strength, unity and prosperity,” designed by M Style Marketing, are being machined and will be installed on the bike.

Proceeds from tickets sales on the bike will go to Hockey Fights Cancer, a charitable initiative of the U.S. and Canadian National Hockey League (NHL) and multiple player associations, dedicated to raising money and awareness for cancer research. The program had raised more than US$14 million as of 2015 according to its website.

Camp is all too familiar with the trauma and tragedy that happens when cancer strikes. He lost his mom to cancer five months ago and his dad just last week.

“This is a good cause and I’m happy to support it. It is just a horrible disease,” said Camp.

“My dad was a big guy and I watched him drop down to 90 pounds. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”

When Camp’s motorcycle is complete, its estimated value will be about US$80,000.

Only 3,000 tickets will be sold at $100 each. It is registered with OLG.

Once it has its official unveiling in Florida, the bike will be on display at various events, said Camp.

He has recently started sharing the news on Facebook. Social media, Camp said, is going to “blow that thing out of the water.”

The custom-built Harley will be unveiled in Orlando at the annual meeting of PHPA player reps and the anniversary celebration June 17.

The plan is for Camp to ride it in to “give him recognition” as the designer and builder, said Landon.

“We wanted the ‘wow’ factor and I know this is hockey and not baseball but I told Quinn he hit it out of the park,” said Landon. “Quinn likes a challenge.”

