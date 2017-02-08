Registration for the 2017 Niagara Regional Minor Football Association season gets underway Saturday in Niagara Falls.

Sessions from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. will also be held Saturday, Feb. 18, as well as Friday, Feb. 14, at the league’s office and equipment centre at 4478 Montrose Rd.

Additional registration will be available at the office most Tuesdays, beginning at 7 p.m.

Players can also be registered online at www.footballniagara.com.

Niagara minor football follows a Fair Play policy to ensure no player will be forgotten on the sidelines.

“Our league is committed to treating every player equally and encouraging each to develop to the best of their ability as they get opportunities to play more than one position,” spokesman Ed Telenko said on behalf of a league that last season had teams playing out of Fort Erie, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, as well as Smithville and Welland.

The 12-per-side, four-down league hopes to stock teams in four divisions: tyke, for players born in 2010 and 2011; atom, 2007-2009; peewee, 2005-2006; and bantam, 2003-2004.

Players must be weighed when they are fitted for football pants and other protective equipment.

Fee is $280 for the first player in a family, $255 for the second and $230 for the third.

A $100 refundable deposit is added to the cost for the first player.

Families needing financial assistance can visit www.jumpstartcanadiantire.ca.

A.N. Myer hosting basketball skills camp

Players aged seven to 13 can hone their hoops skills at the A.N. Myer Marauders March Break Basketball Camp taking place March 13-17 in Niagara Falls.

Morning sessions at the co-ed camp, 9 a.m. until noon, are for the ages seven to 10, while instruction in the afternoons, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., are geared to 11- to 13-year-olds.

Both sessions feature an hour devoted to skill development followed by an hour of team practice and shooting games and games during the final hour each day.

Cost is $90 per player or $170 for players from the same family. A t-shirt, coupons and awards are included in the registration fee.

Registrations can be mailed to A.N. Myer Secondary School 6338 O’Neil St., Niagara Falls, Ont. L2J 1M7. They also can be dropped off in person at the school’s main office office during school hours.

Ontario Catholic Classic tips off at Denis Morris

Some of the top boys high school basketball teams will be in Niagara competing in the Ontario Catholic Classic.

Qualifying- and quarter-final action in the two-day, 16-team tournament gets underway Friday at Denis Morris in St. Catharines and in two gymnasiums at Notre Dame College School in Welland.

Saturday’s semifinal and final games, on both sides of the bracket, will be played at Denis Morris.

Joining the co-host Denis Morris Reds and Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the region are the St. Francis Phoenix and the Saint Paul Patriots.

Game time for the consolation final is 6 p.m., with the gold medal game tipping off at 7:30 p.m.

The St. Michael’s College Blue Raiders open defence of their tournament championship with a 9:30 a.m. game Friday against the Denis Morris Reds.

