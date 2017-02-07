Neighbour in drainage dispute offers retort

Port Colborne resident Kathy Kairies says enough is enough.

She’s one of the residents on Hillcrest Road who was called out by Barrick Road neighbour Linda Niece at the Jan. 23 city council meeting.

At that meeting, Niece accused Kairies and a few other of her rear neighbours of blocking a swale between their properties, thereby causing drainage issues on her property.

“I don’t know how I’m hindering anything on their side,” said Kairies, adding that this issue has been ongoing since 2010.

Kairies said she moved into her Hillcrest home in late 2009 and when spring rolled around the next year she started hearing about drainage complaints, but not from Niece directly. She said there were times when she came home to people such as a bylaw officer inspecting her property and she was shocked to even see them there.

She was also shocked when she learned after the fact that Niece and a few other neighbours took the issue to council last month. She found out about it by coming across the TVCogeco airing of the council meeting. She felt blind-sided.

As far as she knows, she’s not doing anything wrong. Each time someone has been out from the city, she’s been told she’s in the clear. A fence, which started to go in late last year and is being built to separate her yard from her Barrick neighbours’ yards to create some privacy and safety for her grandchildren, has also been given the clear.

“A lot of people don’t use their backyards,” she said. “(My husband and I) plan to use ours.”

From the time they were looking at buying the house she was told about the swale and that she couldn’t block it. She said she’s been very mindful of that. Her garden and bushes, for instance, have been planted to steer clear of the drainage area.

Although she’s had a back-and-forth with Niece since she first moved in, complaints from the other neighbours behind her are newer and surprising. She didn’t have any issues with them before.

Niece said she doesn’t know anything about complaints from 2010 and the issues she has had began in 2014 when people were throwing grass clippings in the swale and blocking it.

“A lot of people don’t know what a swale is,” she said, adding they need to educate themselves about it.

It’s not just another two feet added to the property, she said, but rather a place for water on nearby properties to drain.

Standing water is a major concern for her and her neighbours. Another concern is the drainage issues seeping from their lawns, where they are now, into their basements.

Kairies has requested to have her time to be heard at council. She hasn’t heard back definitively if and when she’ll get to go, but she wants her side to be heard because she feels like she’s being bullied.

“It’s almost like we’re in high school,” she said. “They don’t like me, so they pick on me.”

As a recent retiree from the health-care sector who has also tried her best to get along with everyone around her, she doesn’t understand why they don’t like her.

She feels the whole matter is a waste of time and money, which could be used by the city for more important things.

Niece said she hasn’t heard anything more about the issue from council and was told during the meeting that it could take as long as a month to get everyone needed together in one place.

