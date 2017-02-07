EATING NIAGARA: Grow in a community garden

Call me a keener, but soon after the calendar changed to Jan. 1, I bought myself some squash seeds to grow in my garden this summer.

I got a seed catalogue in the mail the week before, so I figured I had the all-clear to start planning what I’d like to do months from now with my tiny patch of earth.

I won’t be planting those butternut or bush delicata seeds in my backyard, though. That’s the domain of a big, old silver maple casting shade over my postage stamp lot. It’s heavenly if you’re a human sitting outside on a hot July day, but not so much if you’re a tomato plant clamouring to catch some sun rays.

Those squash, along with a handful of tomatoes, perhaps a melon, and most definitely some kale will take root in my own 10x20-foot plot behind Grantham Mennonite Church in St. Catharines instead. My tiny tract is part of a sunny swath behind the church that’s used as a community garden run by Links for Greener Learning.

This will be my third summer as a community gardener with Links for Greener Learning, an non-profit dedicated to providing newcomers to Canada with experiential learning opportunities. Links is one of a handful of local groups running community gardens in the region. It’s currently taking applications from green thumbs who need a place to plant this year.

Selfishly, Links fulfils my need to feel like a master gardener with every vegetable I successfully harvest. (I hoist each haul skyward like baby Simba from the Lion King and celebrate by snapping a pic.) But that community garden has given me more than fodder for Instagram and fishing hole-type stories about giant tomatoes I’ve grown.

It’s given me one of my favourite ways to while away a lunch hour, take a break from writing or spend an evening outdoors. I get to be in the company of ambitious amateur horticulturalists who have a whole world of experience growing eggplant, tomatoes, sesame seeds, corn, herbs and leafy greens.

It was the highlight of my summer last year to pull weeds around my peppers while my gardening neighbour from China tended to her sesame plants, the family from West Africa tied their prolific tomatoes, and a couple from the Middle East raked between fertile rows of inky black eggplant.

We broke ground together in our fertile mosaic, and broke bread together at potlucks and other events Links held to celebrate the growing season.

“Community gardens are the best thing,” says Yaneth Londono, Links executive director. “It’s amazing what a community garden can do for people. It changes lives for people.”

It reduces isolation, and breaks down languages barriers that many new Canadians experience, she adds. “But when we come together, there is no barrier talking about food, talking about gardening, or talking about weeds.”

Many gardeners have experience growing food in their homelands but want to learn the tricks of planting vegetables in a new climate zone, often with guidance from Links’ staff. Some even have their own yards they could cultivate but prefer the social perks community gardening provides.

And others just want to grow a familiar taste of home.

“Everybody’s different. Some people want to have eggplant. We have some people from Mexico and they only plant tomatoes. They eat tomatoes every day and only want tomatoes in their garden,” Londono says. “Everyone plants the way they want. It’s like their own backyard.”

Ensuring no green thumb gets left behind, Links doesn’t charge a fee to use their garden plots. The cost for access to land, water and gardening tools is by donation only, and only from those users who can afford it.

All gardeners get access to events, including canning workshops, seminars about drying herbs, lessons on proper watering techniques, and those mid- and end-of-season potlucks to share our harvests in our favourite dishes.

“For (new Canadians) it’s important to share that cooking experience,” Londono explains. “Everyone is nervous. They want to share their dishes and have people try it at the potluck.”

Mostly, though, it’s about being together, whether we’re taking on a deep-seeded weed, pinching back an overgrown tomato plant, or sinking our teeth into what we reap.

“People never have to garden alone,” Londono says. “We don’t close the door to anyone. It’s about gardening and sharing with others.”

Visit linksforgreenerlearning.org to learn more. To find a list of community gardens throughout Niagara, visit greeningniagara.ca and click programs.

— Tiffany Mayer is the author of Niagara Food: A Flavourful History of the Peninsula’s Bounty (The History Press). She also blogs about food and farming at eatingniagara.com. You can reach her at eatingniagara@gmail.com or on Twitter @eatingniagara.

Seedy Saturday

For people itching to get their garden game on, Niagara Seedy Saturday happens this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Wellandport Community Centre.

Seedy Saturday is an annual seed exchange and gardening education event. It features seed vendors selling open-pollinated and heirloom fruit and vegetable seeds, speakers and a forum to trade seeds.

Admission is by donation. The Wellandport Community Centre is at 5042 Canborough Rd., Wellandport. Visit facebook.com/Niagara-Seedy-Saturday to learn more.