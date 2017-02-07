Ben Doherty scored a goal and Ian Boon earned the shutout to give the Welland Primerica Tigers a 1-0 victory over Fort Erie and a berth in the Ontario Minor Hockey Hockey Association major bantam A quarter-finals.

Welland went 2-0-1 in round-robin play at the Niagara District playdowns earning a bye into the final.

Luka Turkovich, with three goals; Brett Gregory and Peter Mazzuca provided the offence in a 5-0 victory over Glanbrook.

Anthony Legault, with two goals; Garvan Leavans, Jack Moorman and Turkovich scored in a 5-1 defeat of St. Catharines, and Hayden Scott scored a shorthanded goal in a 1-1 tie with Fort Erie.

Welland’s opponent in the provincial quarter-finals is Erie North Shore.

Tykes down Niagara Falls to return to win column

Joseph Boychuk netted a hat trick and added two assists and Austin Bovine scored two goals and collected two assists, and the Welland Youngs Insurance Tigers defeated Niagara Falls 8-2 to return to the tyke A win column.

Cash Brown, Ethan Fortier and Jaxon Welychka also scored for the Tigers who improved to 12-7-2 and are second in their division.

The preceding weekend was a tough one for the Tigers. They edged St. Catharines 3-2 on the road Saturday but fell short at home the following day in a 2-1 loss to Grimsby.

Michael Pope, Joseph Boychuk and Cash Brown scored against St. Catharines. Cash netted the lone goal against Grimsby.

Atoms finish season fifth in their division

Jaxon Vanderlip and Trent Groulx each scored a goal as the Welland 91.7 FM/Country 89 Tigers lost their final game of the minor atom A season 6-2 to Glanbrook to finish in fifth out of 13 teams.

Zach Jansen replied for Welland in a 6-1 loss to Lincoln, while Jordan Raso, with four goals, Kylar Brocklebank and Alex McQuillan provided the offence in a 6-3 victory over St. Catharines.

Jansen and Vanderlip scored in a 2-2 tie with Grimsby.

Playdowns take place this weekend at Gale Centre in Niagara Falls.

Midgets fail to advance to OMHA qualifiers

After scoring 26 goals in three preliminary-round games, Gavin Boorsma’s marker was all the offence the Welland L.J. Walters Insurance Tigers could generate in a 3-1 loss to Fort Erie that dashed their hopes of advancing to the Ontario Minor Hockey Association major midget A quarter-finals.

Daniel Van Alstine recorded two shutouts and Ty Stadnyk one as Welland dominated the round robin with victories over Glanbrook, 8-0; Grimsby, 10-0; and Fort Erie, 8-0.

Scoring for Welland were Noah Blakely, with five goals; Brodie Thoms , Nicholas Villella, three apiece; Matt Gallant, Nicklas Gallen, Nolan Lynds, Dallas McKee, Orion Woychenko, two each; Noah Belanger and Kennedy Seebach.

Peewees end season on nine-game winning streak

Vic Lalonde scored twice and Ethan Medvic and Brody Secord also scored, and the Welland Tigers defeated Glanbrook 4-3 to finish the minor peewee A regular season with a nine-game winning streak.

Owen Cotter, Chase Hubbel, Ethan McCarthy, Medvic and Secord tallied for the Tigers in a 5-4 defeat of Dunnville.

Welland finished league play in third place with an 18-9-1 record.