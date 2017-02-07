Officially, and according to Rand McNally, Kitchener Memorial Auditorium is located in Waterloo Region, not on Redemption Island.

Last night it must not have seemed like that to Colton Incze, though.

After surrendering 11 goals on 39 shots in his last start, the Niagara IceDogs goaltender got redemption — and the Ontario Hockey League team earned a point — in a 4-3 overtime loss on the road to the Kitchener Rangers.

He made 32 saves, some of the highlight-reel variety in the late going, earning second-star honours from the Kitchener broadcast crew and praise from IceDogs head coach Dave Bell.

“He was very good tonight, he played an outstanding game,” Bell said. “He was the reason we got that point tonight.”

He said the team deserved credit for rallying from a two-goal deficit to send the game into overtime.

“It was a gutsy, gutsy come-from-behind effort.”

Incze, whose last action between the Niagara pipes was when he went the distance in an 11-2 loss to the London Knights, got the start to give the No. 1 backstop a breather.

“It was the plan to bring Colton in after Stephen (Dhillon) played those three games in three nights last week,” Bell said. “I know I had to give him a break.”

Originally, the plan called for Dhillon to get the nod for Friday night’s home game against the Barrie Colts, but that now could be up for debate.

“It gives us a tricky decision for Barrie because of the way he played tonight,” Bell acknowledged.

The coach wasn’t worried that Incze would be haunted by his last outing. He said the goaltender knew that the London game was “just one of those games that happen from time to time.”

“Ever since that game, he’s practised hard every time we’ve been on the ice.”

Niagara was hoping to win its second in a row, while Kitchener came into the game hoping to stop a four-game losing slide.

The IceDogs earned a “huge, huge point” in what Bell categorized as a “funny game.”

“We were so good 5-on-5, but then we take stick penalties and wind up in the box,” he said. “Six penalties in a game is too many to take.”

Niagara was outshot 14-8 in the first period and headed into the first intermission trailing 2-0 after Dylan Di Perna and Darby Llewellyn found the back of the net with even-strength goals for the hosts.

Niagara came out with much more jump in the second frame and outshot the Rangers 13-10.

Joshua Dame put the IceDogs on the scoreboard with his second goal of the season. He beat Luke Opilka glove side with a one-timer that culminated a tic-tac-toe play set up by Pavel Demin and Andrew Somerville.

The Rangers regained their two-goal lead on a 5-on-3 power play after Niagara’s Kyle Langdon received a five-minute major for a check to the head. Greg Morales tapped a rebound past Colton Incze in the midst of heavy traffic in front of the net.

Liam Ham opened the scoring in the third period with his second marker of the campaign for the IceDogs, and Johnny Corneil, with his team-leading 23rd goal of the season; to force 3-on-3 overtime.

Adam Mascherin ended the drama 3:21 into overtime with his 32nd goal of the season.

Coming into the game the Rangers had the decided advantage when it came to scoring on special teams. Kitchener’s power play was fifth in the 20-game league, while Niagara’s penalty kill was second last in the loop.

Tuesday night’s game was the opener of a home-and-home series between the non-conference opponents. The Rangers visit Meridan Centre Thursday, March 2, for their only game in St. Catharines of the 2016-17 season.

’Dog Biscuits: It was a hockey homecoming for IceDogs forward Ben Jones who is from Waterloo, which along with Kitchener make up the Twin Cities.

he Scoop

Rangers 4, IceDogs 3 (OT)

Postmedia Network star of the same: Niagara goaltender Colton Incze, 32 saves on 36 shots on net.

Scoring for Niagara IceDogs: regulation, Joshua Dame (2), Liam Ham (2), Johnny Corneil (23). Scoring for Kitchener Rangers: regulation, Dylan Di Perna (6), Darby Llewellyn (16), Greg Meireles (13); overtime, Adam Mascherin (32).

Goaltending, shots-saves: Niagara, Colton, Incze, 36-32; Kitchener, Luke Opilka, 34-31;

Power plays, goals-chances: Niagara, 0-2; Kitchener, 1-6.

Penalties, in minutes: Niagara, 20; Kitchener, four.

Attendance at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium: 6,665.

Next games for Niagara: Friday, home to Barrie Colts, 7 p.m.; Saturday, home to North Bay Battalion, 7 p.m.