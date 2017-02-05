When opportunity knocked, the hottest team in junior B hockey’s Golden Horseshoe Conference was standing by the door, ready to turn the handle.

While the Welland Junior Canadians played one of their best games of the season, in the estimation of head coach Keith Osborne, two “little mistakes” turned a potential win over the Ancaster Avalanche or, at the very least, a tie into a 2-1 loss.

“It could have been a 1-1 or 2-1 game for us, but they capitalized on our mistakes,” Osborne said. “We had opportunities to capitalize on them, and we don’t. We can’t bear down.”

With the fast-charging Avalanche, who have earned at least a point in 11 games, pushing to overtake the Niagara Falls Canucks for the third playoff seed and the B’s holding off the Fort Erie Meteors in the race for fifth place, the Super Bowl Sunday matinee at Welland Arena had playoff implications.

That must-win atmosphere was apparent on the ice, where the Junior Canadians provided a demonstration of how they need to play in the post-season.

“Every game from here on in is a playoff game, and a 2-1 hockey game is how we have to play if we’re going to have any chance winning in the playoffs,” Osborne said.

Overall, the Welland coach liked what he saw, the breakdowns notwithstanding.

“I though it was one of the best games our team has ever played this year,” he said. “Unfortunately, we made two mistakes and Ancaster capitalized on them.

“You can’t make those mistakes, and it seems like every game there are two guys this game, two guys the next game, making them.”

Ancaster improved to 27-12-0-4 and moved into third place, two points ahead of idle Niagara Falls, 26-13-0-4.

Welland, 20-22-0-2; remains in the driver’s seat in the race to clinch the fifth playoff spot. Only two points behind are the 20-23 Meteors, who have a game in hand.

The Avalanche, who upset the first-place Caledonia Corvairs Saturday night, outshot the Junior Canadians 32-23 to wrap up a four-point weekend.

Ancaster went 0-for-1 on the power play; Welland, 0-for-4.

Ryan McBurney opened the scoring for the Junior Canadians, with Owen Burnell and Zach Bramwell replying for the Avalanche.

A brawl following the final buzzer resulted in 12 game misconducts, including two to Ancaster’s Ryan Knill who left the penalty box to join his teammates on the ice.

Welland visits Caledonia Saturday and hosts the Canucks the following night for a 7:05 puck drop at the main arena.

Falcons 5, Meteors 2

At St. Catharines, Noah Perlic scored two goals and the host Falcons defeated Fort Erie Meteors completing a sweep of the season series.

Mitchell Webb, with his team playing shorthanded; Romaeo D’Intino and Tanner Ferreira also found the back of the net as the Falcons scored three unanswered goals to win their fourth game in a row.

Alex McAteer and Ryan Zurowski replied for Fort Erie, which lost for the first time in five games and finished 0-6 in head-to-head play against St. Catharines this season.

The Falcons outshot their visitors 57-20 in Friday night’s Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League Golden Horseshoe Conference game at Jack Gatecliff Arena.

St. Catharines finished the game 1-for-9 on the power play; Fort Erie, 1-for-4.

Next up for the Falcons is a home game Friday against the Pelham Panthers. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m.

Meteors 6, Panthers 4

Goals came in waves Saturday night in Fort Erie, and the final one carried the Meteors past visiting Pelham into the win column.

Noah Caperchione and Colin Elder opened the scoring for the Panthers, Fort Erie responded with markers from Dakota Miskolczi, with two; and Cody Petawabano, Mathaiu Young and Orion Hexamer put Pelham back into the lead, and the Meteors rallied back for the victory, thanks to goals from Carl Cirillo, Pierre Luc Cote Forget and Petawabano’s second of the night.

Fort Erie outshot the Panthers 39-35 and finished the game 1-for-4 on the power play. Pelham was 1-for-2 when it had a man advantage.

Head-to-head play between the one-time Highway 3 rivals wrapped up with the Meteors taking the season series 5-1, 10 points to three. Pelham earned a consolation point in a 3-2 overtime loss in the series opener Oct. 15 in Fort Erie.

The Meteors gained ground on the idle Welland Junior Canadians in the race to finish the regular season fifth in the Golden Horseshoe Conference.

Panthers 4, Thorold 1

At Pelham, Matthew Shuckett and Thomas Young each scored a goal twice to give the Panthers a victory over the Blackhawks and the franchise’s first season with double digit wins since 2013.

Dylan Latty accounted for the Thorold scoring in Friday night’s game with a power-play goal.

Dillon Lamarche made 38 saves as Pelham, a 1-45-0-4 team last year, ended a seven-game losing slide and improved to 10-29-0-4 with seven games remaining in league play.

The Panthers were blanked on all six of their opportunities to score with a man advantage. The Blackhawks went 1-for-5 on the power play.

In 2012-13, the franchise, then playing as the Port Colborne Pirates, compiled a 35-12-0-4 record.

In other action Saturday, it was the Ancaster Avalanche edging the visiting Caledonia Corvairs 3-2 for their first win in five starts versus the three-time defending Sutherland Cup champions. Thorold’s road game against the Buffalo Regals was postponed.

Caledonia downed the Niagara Falls Canucks 6-2 Friday night.

