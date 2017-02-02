Sommerville's debut earns high marks

Like the groundhog, Andrew Sommerville made a debut on Feb. 2.

However, unlike the plethora of prognosticators who stuck their heads out Thursday, the 17-year-old Niagara Falls native intends to stick around a lot longer than six weeks. As many as three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League seasons followed by several years playing professionally is the long-range forecast that would suit him just fine.

Sommerville’s first-ever game with the Niagara IceDogs since being called up from the Fort Erie Meteors was noticed on the scoresheet — and heard in the stands. He collected an assist on his new team’s second goal in a 6-4 loss to the visiting Mississauga Steelheads, a feat that was serenaded by the cheering section of 137 family and friends he brought along with him to Meridian Centre.

Sommerville didn’t let the pressure of playing in The O in front of so many well-wishers throw off his game for all that long.

“The first period was pretty nerve-wracking but after that, once I got my feet wet, it was pretty easy after that,” he said.

The offensive-minded defenceman was surprised to be on the ice on the top power play unit with five minutes remaining in regulation in a close game.

“I practised on the first power play all week, so I knew I was going to be out there,” Sommerville said. “I think I had a strong period, that’s why I was out there.”

The junior B rookie and Fort Erie’s leading scorer with 47 points in 41 games didn’t have difficulty keeping up with much faster pace of play in the OHL.

“The first period I was a little nervous, but after that I think I can skate with these guys,” he said. “I’m a pretty good skater.”

Sommerville earned high marks from IceDogs head coach Dave Bell.

“He got an assist tonight,” he said. “I thought he did more than OK. I thought he was really good in his first game.”

Niagara intends to dress Sommerville Friday night in a home against the Peterborough Petes and on the road Saturday versus the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Where he plays after that, and where he will wind up the season, has yet to be decided. If he plays more than 10 games before Feb. 10, the IceDogs will have to card him.

“Right now, he’s going to play this weekend, and then we will re-evaluate next weekend,” Bell said. “If he makes us a better team, he will be in our lineup.”

Mississauga opened the scored 6:47 into the first period. Owen Tippett lived up to his last name redirecting a pass in front of the Niagara net that beat Stephen Dhillon on his glove side.

Spencer Watson, on a long shot from the left faceoff circle that surprised Dhillon, and Michael McLeod, on the power play with a shot that was almost a carbon copy of Tippett’s goal, only much closer, staked the Steelheads to a 3-0 lead after one period of play.

On the shot clock, Mississauga only led by an 18-14 margin, but the majority of Niagara’s shots were from outside, many of them hitting Matthew Mancina on the logo of his jersey.

Niagara was more aggressive on offence after the break. Though the teams were playing at even strength, the IceDogs came at Mancina in waves, with Oliver Castleman and Ben Jones finding the back of the net for their 12th and 11th goals, respectively, of the campaign.

Thomas, on a rebound in front of the net with his second of the night; put the visitors up by two, but Akil Thomas got Niagara back into the game blasting a rocket over Mancina’s glove for his 17th of the season.

Watson, on the power play; and Corneil, with his team-leading 21st of the season; traded goals to open the third period. Tippett rounded out the scoring with an empty-netter for his second of the night.

The IceDogs came into Thursday night’s game 0-3 this season against the team that succeeded them as primary tenants of Mississauga’s Hershey Centre in 2007, but head-to-head play with the Steelheads hasn’t been entirely pointless. Niagara earned a consolation point in a 6-5 overtime loss on the road Oct. 21, as well as in 3-2 decision at home Dec.10 that also required extra time.

The last meeting, Dec. 30 in Mississauga, ended 3-0 in favour of the Steelheads.

’Dog Biscuits: A moment of silence honouring the six victims of the mosque shooting in Quebec City was observed prior to the opening faceoff … The choir from St. Anthony Catholic Elementary School in St. Catharines performed the national anthem … Mississauga didn’t get to take advantage of a man advantage when Corneill was called for hooking on Niagara’s first penalty of the game. Michael McLeod was sent to the box for diving on the same play. Talk about winning an Oscar and having it taken away before the best picture award is presented.

The Scoop

Postmedia Network star of the game: Mississauga captain Michael McLeod, two goals and one assist.

Scoring for Mississauga Steelheads: Owen Tippett (36), (37) EN, Spencer Watson (15), (16) PP, Michael McLeod (13) PP (14). Scoring for Niagara IceDogs: Oliver Castleman (12), Ben Jones (11), Akil Thomas (17), Johnny Corneil (21).

Goaltending, shots-saves: Mississauga, Matthew Mancina, 36-32; Niagara, Stephen Dhillon, 46-41.

Power play, goals-chances: Mississauga, 2-2; Niagara, 0-2.

Penalties, in minutes: Mississauga, 13; Niagara, 13.

Attendance at Meridian Centre: 4,519.

Up next for Niagara: Friday nnight, home to Peterborough Petes, 7 p.m.