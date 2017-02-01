Niagara Catholic school board briefs

Prayers for Quebec City shooting victims and a profile on Sacred Heart Catholic elementary school highlighted Tuesday’s Niagara Catholic District school board meeting.

Catholic school board prays for shooting victims

Niagara Catholic District School Board flags fly at half-mast this week for the victims of a shooting at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec in Quebec City.

Six men died about 8 p.m. Sunday during evening prayers at the mosque. The shooter wounded 19 others.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, trustees included the shooting victims in opening prayers.

Niagara Catholic has some Muslims among its 22,000 students. They will receive any support they may need, said board chair Rev. Paul MacNeil.

Education director John Crocco said a memo was going out to all schools about availability of counselling and other help.

“But I am sure principals and teachers already know what to do and are willing to help,” he said. “We would do it in any such tragedy.”

MacNeil said Niagara Catholic supports freedom of worship. Sunday’s shooting was an attack on it.

Elementary students raise $11,372 for mission projects

Students in 37 Niagara Catholic elementary schools raised $11,372 to help students in developing countries during Holy Childhood Association walkathons in October and November.

The walks raised money for 53 projects in Ghana, Jamaica, Madagascar, Mauritius, Namibia and Thailand.

For 32 years, Niagara Catholic elementary schools have worked with the Holy Childhood Association on mission-related projects, raising $665,000.

The projects include building schools, providing resources, creating nitration programs and covering school fees.

Board chair Rev. Paul MacNeil called Holy Childhood’s children helping children theme “so important to what we do.”

New St. Martin school nears completion

Work on a new $10-million St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Smithville is coming to an end.

The school on Regional Road 20 in the west end of Smithville will have a capacity for 454 students, 115 more than the current school behind St. Martin’s Catholic Church.

It is scheduled to open this year with moving day in the spring. Official opening and blessing will come later.

St. Martin and its child-care centre will serve expanding residential communities in West Lincoln and Lincoln.

Addition planned for Grimsby school

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School in Grimsby will get a nine-room addition.

Svedas Architects Inc. is putting together tender documents and drawings for the project which will include six classrooms and three rooms for child care.

The addition will hold 138 pupils to bring Our Lady of Fatima’s capacity to 541 students. The school board has not set a completion date for the addition.

Chippawa’s Sacred Heart school showcased

Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School easily blends with its Chippawa community.

Principal Irene Ricci told Niagara Catholic trustees the school not only works with Sacred Heart parish, it connects with the local fire department, businesses and restaurants in the Niagara Falls village.

Sixty-year-old Sacred Heart was a featured school during the board’s monthly meeting.

It has 283 students from early learning kindergarten to Grade 8 drawn from 170 families, Ricci said.

One of its goals this year, she said, involves 20 new Google Chromebooks it has received. The school is reaching out to parents while stressing online safety to students.

Grade 8 student Thia Harker explained some of the school’s activities. They include raising money to buy goats for families in Kenya. The students also developed a Google classroom to keep parents in touch with what is happening in the school.

“It has been a rewarding 10 years of my life,” she said about her time at Sacred Heart as she prepares to move on to high school.

Grade 5 student Carson Gauthier spoke to trustees in French to demonstrate the school’s French-language program.

His mother, Nancy Gauthier is chair of the school’s council. She touched on fundraising activities, efforts to ensure the health and safety of children, and activities with the community.

Sacred Heart has partnerships with Ontario Early Years Centre and A Child’s World Daycare, which service the families of Chippawa.