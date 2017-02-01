Letters to the editor

Our readers write about smoke alarms, Niagara District Airport and CUPE's Brock campaign.

A suggestion for smoke alarm negligence

Fire Chief Tom Cartwright is, unfortunately, correct in saying that people of Port Colborne just don’t care about fire prevention — smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

These devices are mandatory.

On the other hand, we have to realize that due to the unemployment situation, some people might not have the money to buy these devices.

The solution would be to have an annual mandatory inspection of houses, and where devices are missing, have the fire department install them and add the cost to the property tax bill. Seems an easy choice compared to dragging dead bodies out of a burned down house.

Hank Bangild

Port Colborne

Airport a jewel

For the business-class traveller, the Niagara-on-the-Lake airport is most certainly a gem — worth polishing. It is hoped the city councils of St. Catharines, Niagara-on-the-Lake and Niagara Falls understand the intrinsic value of this wonderful, local resource and strike to maintain and augment its strategic, economic value to the Niagara region.

My youngest daughter is a digital systems librarian who services the academic libraries of Ontario colleges and universities for a major information technology company. She can go from her doorstep here in Niagara Falls to University of Toronto library in a leisurely hour. Despite an hour stopover at the Toronto Island airport, she can fly from Niagara to Ottawa in four hours. No brutal, tension-filled, time consuming, polluting commute by car. This regional air commute is a huge cost-savings to her employer; she would normally have to stay overnight, for one or more days, at a motel with meals, etc., absorbed at company cost.

So city councillors, let’s understand the value and possibilities of this airport. I can foresee more flights with larger commuter planes coming to Niagara District Airport for business-class travellers. Perhaps with added usage, fares will decrease. Suppose a business-class traveller can fly commute from downtown Toronto in a leisurely hour without that difficult highway commute. Wouldn’t it make sense for these individuals to relocate to Niagara permanently?

Claude Zorzetto

Niagara Falls

Not buying CUPE’s claims

Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 4207’s recent media statements and ad campaign are a classic case of the proverbial pot calling the kettle back. Feigning moral outrage at Brock University’s misbegotten recognition as one of Niagara’s top employers, CUPE 4207 proves itself to be even faster and looser with the truth. In its PR campaign, it alleges Brock has misled the public by stating new full-time staff have a starting salary of $35,000, when CUPE instructors have a maximum salary of $24,752. The truth is that CUPE 4207’s misleading figure is for a temporary part-time position, reflecting only 40 per cent of full-time. CUPE course instructors are paid the equivalent of $61,180, prorated to their maximum part-time mandate. CUPE 4207 lacks moral legitimacy.

Ron Thomson

Thorold