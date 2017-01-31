Fenwick Flossie ready to deliver forecast

Fenwick’s animal weather forecaster will be emerging on Thursday to let residents know whether to expect six more weeks of winter or an early spring.

The annual Groundhog Day event is hosted by the Fenwick Lions Club and is now into its 24th year.

Club past-president Rob Henson said about 300 kids will be bused in for the morning.

“We barricade (Flossie) in hay and then the kids scream Flossie’s name,” he said.

Kids have opportunity to colour in a picture of Flossie and win a prize. Hot chocolate and cookies are available for all students to enjoy.

The event is inspired by other Groundhog Day weather prognosticating traditions, including those of Wiarton Willie and Punxsatawney Phil. The Lions continue to host their event because it’s fun for the kids.

There have been years when the event was snowed out, but Henson said that’s not likely to happen Thursday.

“We’re looking forward to a good day.”

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends about 11 a.m.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune