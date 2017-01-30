BACK OF HOUSE: Outdoor, off-site catering woes

It was the Saturday of the icewine festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake and I had been nervously anticipating the phone call all day.

I had two staff away from the restaurant, manning our off-site booth in the pop-up icewine village which was resplendent with wonderful tastes from several of Niagara’s best restaurants. Nothing all morning. And then it came. At 2:17 in the afternoon my cellphone started ringing and vibrating with a noticeably vigorous force (could have been my underlying fear and loathing on the day?).

“Chef, we are almost out of stew.”

“That’s impossible,” I said “you had 1,000 portions, right?”

The cellphone now suddenly quiet as a whisper. “Ah, um …” the heartbreaking retort of a cook who really doesn’t want to disappoint the chef.

“I’ll be there in 20 minutes.”

No matter how many icewine festivals, tailgate parties, cooking demos or off-site corporate functions I do it seems each one presents a unique wrinkle. I pride myself on organization, and it sometimes feels like the multiple and quickly moving variables in an off-site situation are lying in wait to derail this confidence; that the fates are conspiring against me personally.

Of course, chief among these moving variables concerning off-sites is the weather. When designing a menu for an icewine festival, intuition speaks to hearty, rib-sticking food. And the set-up speaks to dressing warmly and greeting a stream of guests who have braved the cold to enjoy this unique piece of Canadiana. When the temperature is 10 degrees above zero, however, and the ice sculptures are steadily losing their definition and design, the stream of guests can feel more like a tsunami.

I have also experienced the icewine festival in the Old Town when the temperature was truly too cold for food service. I remember slicing an icewine-marinated pork loin some years ago and having the slices freeze to the cutting board. No exaggeration. And the summer heat can certainly wreak havoc, too; imagine how zippy an arugula and strawberry salad might be after some time in the hot and humid afternoons Niagara is known for.

Transporting a full-functioning, albeit small, kitchen to an off-site event requires a whole other type of organization. This area is a continually developing talent and mostly relies on remembering this time what you forgot last time. A perfect example of this was years ago when catering a ‘live demo’ at a house in Pickering one early morning on Breakfast Television. I did the first preamble with ease and then cut to commercial. Mentally going through the next step that would be televised, I realized I had forgotten a cutting board. I asked the homeowner if there was one available, and my host produced a six-by-six-inch glass cutting board (never get one of these) on which Jimmy Buffet would struggle to cut lime wedges. I have never since forgotten a cutting board.

And then there is the mandatory involvement of the health department at these events, which I respect enormously and can’t underline enough their importance, but the list of required temperatures for heating, holding and transporting can be difficult to achieve in a kitchen, let alone a vineyard. Imagine how well a free-flowing hand-wash station works when pork is freezing to a cutting board.

This instalment was not meant to sound complaining, rather as a shout-out to all of those food booths at all of our fantastic Niagara outdoor events; a way to convey how much work goes into pulling off the food booths.

So if you are lucky enough to get to an outdoor festival, smile at the cooks making your food. Maybe have a second portion, unless the cooks seems really stressed out by the request. In that case, come back to the booth in 20 minutes — more stew is on the way.

— Ross Midgley moved from P.E.I. to Niagara in 1999. Since then he has held the lead position in several of the region’s top kitchens. He is passionate about his family, all things Niagara and good rock ’n’ roll. He can be reached at chefrmidgley1968@gmail.com.