ADOPT A PET: Rabbits, budgies, snake need good homes
Debbie is available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society. (Supplied photo)
Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.
For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $25. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $65 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.
Cats
Debbie: emale, domestic shorthair, seven years old
Dog
Koda: male, Shepherd/Chinese Shar-Pei, five months old
Rosebud: female, Australian cattle dog/Mastiff, six years old
Other
Buttercup, Bubbles and Blossom: trio of sisters, guinea pigs, two years old (must be adopted together)
Lucky: rabbit, male, New Zealand, one year old
Stardust: rabbit, female, Californian giant mix, four months old
Ziggy: rabbit, male, Californian giant mix, four months old
Delilah: rabbit, female, giant mix, 10 months old
Angus O'Hare: rabbit, male, dwarf Dutch mix, eight months old
Apple: rabbit, female, hot tot / American mix, four months old
Beatrice: boa constrictor, believed to be female, about seven years old
Lemon Drop and Sunny: female budgies, adult (must go home together)
•••
Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s annual buffet dinner is at Club LaSalle in Port Weller Sunday, Feb. 26. It features a silent auction, penny sale, 50/50 draw, raffles and awesome food. Tickets are $25 adults and $10 children available at Court Animal Hospital, Pet Valu Pendale or call 905-988-1766.
For more information on CAAN, visit www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.