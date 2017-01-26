Province provides Canada 150 funds to Niagara

The Ontario government is spending $7 million on events to commemorate the province’s 150th anniversary, including $265,000 to fund 14 initiatives across Niagara.

St. Catharines MPP Jim Bradley was at the Court House in Niagara-on-the-Lake Thursday to announce the funding for Niagara celebrations, with amounts varying from $3,000 to $70,000 per event.

But on top of that, Niagara-on-the-Lake, which he called “a focal point” of celebration, will receive $400,000.

The money, said Lord Mayor Pat Darte, will finance “a travelling road show” with original plays, music and historical re-enactments, and a stage that will travel to all five areas of Niagara-on-the-Lake, beginning in April, to commemorate the town’s role in the history of the province and the country.

Bradley also announced funding for a First Nations monument at DeCew House Park, to commemorate the role of indigenous people in the history of Canada.

Caroline McCormick, a direct descendant of Laura Secord and the president of Friends of Laura Secord, said construction of the monument, made of Queenston limestone at a cost of $130,000 funded by the federal government, is underway. The province is giving the group $10,000 for the unveiling ceremony.

Niagara Falls MPP Wayne Gates said the province is also funding a commemoration of the 225th anniversary of the first sitting of the government of Upper Canada in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Allan Schmidt, chair of the Grape and Wine Festival, was also at the announcement, representing one of the 14 Niagara initiatives receiving provincial funding.

This year’s festival will receive $70,000 from the province, and will celebrate 150 years with a theme of Strong, Proud and Free, highlighting the “personal success of a diverse group of locals,” said Schmidt.

Fort Erie will receive $10,000 to celebrate the 150th anniversary with a series of exhibitions and displays featuring multicultural groups at its summer festival, Bradley said.

“We want to ensure all parts of Ontario can celebrate this year, in their own backyards,” he said.

“This is going to be an exciting year, in the Niagara region, and across Ontario and Canada.”

