Two basketball players who helped lead their teams to home-court victories are Niagara College’s athletes of the week.

Alyssa McCabe netted a season-high 17 points for the Knights as the women’s team improved their record to 7-4 with a 77-53 victory over the Redeemer Royals. D.J. Morrison put 23 points on the scoreboard for the Niagara men in a 94-76 win, also versus Redeemer.

McCabe, who grew up in Niagara Falls and played high school hoops at A.N. Myer, also recorded a season-high seven rebounds in an impressive win that lifted the Knights into fourth place in their division.

“Alyssa has been great for us all season,” Mike Beccaria, head coach of the women’s team, said. “She has an ability to control a game and is real leader on the court.”

The point guard is averaging 11 points, four rebounds and four assists per game in her fourth season competing in the Ontario Collegiate Athletic Association.

Morrison drained seven of his nine attempts in the first half.

“D.J. Scored 23 points for us this week, including making four, three-point shots, leading our team to a victory over a strong Redeemer program,” head coach Keith Vassell said in praising the play of the 5-foot-9 point guard.

The sophomore from Scarborough is averaging eight points, three rebounds and three assists this season.

In the conversation

Niagara’s so-called “big four” – men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s volleyball – enter the week all ranked in the top 10 provincially, including two that are getting some attention nationally.

Men’s basketball is ranked third in Ontario, behind Sheridan and Humber. That’s the spot the No. 5 team in the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association rankings occupied last week.

Also unchanged at the region’s community college are the rankings for women’s volleyball, second behind Humber in the province, 11th in the nation; and women’s hoops, sixth in Ontario, unranked nationally.

A four-set loss at home to St. Clair, the No. 9 team in the province last week, dropped the men’s volleyball team three spots in the rankings, to ninth from sixth. St. Clair moved up to eighth.

Eighth straight win

Five players scored in double digits – D.J. Morrison, 23; Levi Mukuna, 15; Van Hutchinson Jr., 13; Jordan Wilson, 10; Leguan Hylton, 10 – and Niagara topped Redeemer 94-76 in men’s basketball.

It was the eighth win in a row for the Knights who improved to 8-1 and are ranked second in Ontario and fifth nationally.

They visit the 9-2 Humber Hawks, No. 8 in Canada, tonight in Toronto, and host the 9-0 Sheridan Bruins, second in the nation, in an 8 p.m. tipoff Friday at the Athletic Centre in Welland.

Two games in three nights

After playing only one game last week, the Niagara women’s basketball team will be playing two in three nights this week.

They are in Toronto tonight facing the No. 1 team in Canada, the 11-0 Humber Hawks, and are home Friday to take on the 2-9 Sheridan Bruins. Game time is 6 p.m.

In Niagara’s last game, Jean Vanier graduate Brooke-Lyn Murdoch scored 17 assists and had a season-high seven steals in a 77-53 victory over Redeemer.

Four-set victory

Niagara improved to 11-1 and lived up to its 11th ranking in Canada by beating the St. Clair Saints in four sets – 25-21, 19-25, 27-25, 25-18 – in women’s college volleyball.

Rachel Rivers, the team’s 6-foot-1, hard-swinging outside hitter from Cambridge, led all players with 15 kills as the reigning OCAA silver medallists won their sixth in a row.

She appears to be rounding into form that saw her named an OCAA first-team, all-star in 2015-16. Rivers underwent off-season ankle surgery and since the mid-season break is averaging 16 kills per match.

“St. Clair is a strong team that defends extremely well,” head coach Nathan Janzen said. “Today was a tough match, but we competed hard and came away with the win.”

Linnea Davis from Brampton was the Knights’ most efficient attacker against the Saints, recording 10 kills on just 22 attempts, with also two blocks and a service ace. The 6-foot-1 rightside is in her fifth, and final, year of post-secondary competition.

Jordan Koslowski from Hamilton finished with nine kills and she led all players scoring six service aces.

“Jordan, Rachel, and Linnea do a fantastic job keeping us steady, and today was no exception,” Janzen said. “They provide a great example for our younger student-athletes on finding ways to win, even when the team isn’t playing at its best.”

Despite not playing to their full potential, the Knights out-performed the visitors from Windsor across the board leading in kills, 43-31; assists, 35-27; digs, 40-31; as well as blocks, 8-4.

First place in West Region will be on the line Thursday night in Etobicoke where the Knights will be playing the 12-0 Humber Hawks.

Road loss in V-ball

All-Canadian Jeff Scott had a match-high 21 points, but it wasn’t enough in Niagara’s four-set loss – 21-25, 25-22, 18-25, 21-25 – to St. Clair in men’s volleyball.

The Knights fell to 7-4, while the Saints improved to 6-6.

Niagara struggled to find its rhythm committing a season-high 20 errors.

“We struggled with our execution today” Knights head coach Nathan Groenveld. “St. Clair defended extremely well, and we just didn’t execute at the level needed to win.”

Scott, from Georgetown, had 19 kills, two aces and a block in the loss.

Groenveld saw some positives on the court.

“I thought we showed small signs of some cool things that we will look to build and improve upon, but not enough to win a match in the deep OCAA west division of men’s volleyball.”

Niagara returns to the court for a Thursday night road game against 8-4 Humber.

The 8 p.m. match completes a home-and-home series. In the last meeting between the two teams, Nov. 23 in Welland, the Hawks came away with hard-fought victory in four sets.

Curling season underway

Niagara’s curling teams competed at the annual Humber College Bonspiel to open the exhibition portion of the 2017 season.

The event saw the men’s team finish 0-5, while the women’s side went 1-3-1.

Rookie standouts Courtney Smith, a vice with the women’s team, and Samuel Steep, the skip of the Knights men’s side, were named all-stars.

Up next the Knights will participate in the annual Niagara College Bonspiel taking place Friday at Welland Curling Club.

