Three cats die in Welland fire

A woman escaped uninjured after fire tore through her rented Welland home early Monday, but her three pets weren’t as fortunate.

The woman who has not been identified by firefighters “did manage to get out” of the semi-detached home at 88 First St. after the fire started at about 4:50 a.m.

Welland fire Chief Brian Kennedy said 13 career firefighters and 18 volunteers responded to the fire, and managed to contain flames to within the building.

However, he said, three cats were killed in the blaze.

Kennedy said there were no working smoke alarms within the building at the time of the fire, and charges are pending as a result.

Already in 2017, he said, there have been seven fire fatalities in Ontario, compared to three during the same period in 2016.

“When are people going to get it?” he asked.

The residents of the attached home at 90 First St. were not home when the fire occurred, and the fire did not spread beyond the firewall that divides the two homes.

Although the flames were contained within the building, fire prevention officer Cheri Busch said the spread of fire within buildings can be devastating, which emphasizes “the importance of early detection with smoke alarms.”

The fire remains under investigation.

ABenner@postmedia.com