With two weeks to go in the Niagara Five Pin Mixed Pro League’s second segment, some teams are beginning to make their moves in a tightly contested segment in which no position has been decided yet.

The Host Pub & Grill Half Pints got a welcome relief as a couple of young men put together a super night, leading their team to a 3-0 whitewashing of the Oh Canada Eh Dinner Show Town Criers.

Matt Burghall had his best night of the season, starting his second game with nine strikes in a row before punching a headpin in the 10th and had to settle for a stunning 380, and bracketed that game with a 296 and 214 to settle for a sizzling 890.

Matt Kowalyk was right behind him with a shattering 889 (354, 271, 264), while Shawn Pellizari was no slouch either, posting an excellent 787 (240, 302, 345) set.

The Half Pints also rolled the season’s high team single (1,163) and team high triple (3,196) on the way.

The Town Criers replied with Valerie Vallee’s lane scorching 842 (312, 228, 302) and had help from Wilma Vanderzwaag’s 659 (234, 218).

Elsewhere, Riekie Dutcher tossed a super 842 (303, 262, 277) set to spark the Ferguson-Neudorf Glass Glaziers to a 3-0 blanking of the Crossfire Wrestling Piledrivers. Dutcher was pushed along by her entire team, including Bruce Hartley’s 738 (230, 254), Tracy Smith’s 721 (247, 263) and Trish Bosje’s 704 (237, 241).

The Piledrivers answered with Dave Pendlebury’s 793 (207, 304, 282) and Norm Stup’s 718 (255, 256).

Don Dellaire took the reins for the Church Street Pete’s Pizza Panzerottis, tossing a solid 805 (213, 311, 281) to lead his team to a 2-1 win over the Wine Place Whiners. Dellaire had assistance from Chantal Papineau’s 761 (269, 282) and Satah Stevens who carded 736 (288, 289).

The Whiners fought back with Chris Disher’s 768 (341, 256).

The Scott Street Pete’s Pizza Pepperonis took two of three from the Lakeside Electrical Lightning. Brian McFarlane paced the winners with a steady 752 (226, 230, 296), while getting help from Wendy Bonnette’s 710 (307, 211).

The Lightning returned fire with Tyler Wendel’s 757 (217, 269, 271) and Al Gaudet’s 687 (233, 260).

In the evening’s final match, the Oh Canada Eh Dinner Show Canucks knocked off the Smith’s Home Services Ravens 2-1. Jeff Stevens led the winners with 770 (272, 290) while Tim Dixon added 725 (237, 297) and Rich Vassos rounded things out with 702 (222, 261).

The Ravens were led by Tom Cullen’s 775 (224, 333, 214) and Jonathan Tensen’s 673 (205, 311).