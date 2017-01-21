Truck fire quickly extinguished

In the time it took to say goodbye to his family, a trucker’s rig went up in flames.

Police and fire crews blocked off a portion of Niagara Street as they dealt with the truck fire early Saturday morning.

Adam Eckhart, deputy fire chief for Welland Fire and Emergency Services, said the call came in at 8:20 a.m. about a transport truck cab on fire in a vacant lot just past the Welland River.

“The owner of the vehicle … had started the vehicle, went back to say goodbye to his family for the day to hit the road,” he said. “(He) came back, opened the truck up and the fire was hot and smoky.”

The fire moved quickly, damaging the front compartment as well as the bunk house sleeping area of the vehicle.

Eckhart said the owner was uninjured in the incident. He said he had managed to grab a few things and did want to get more items, but “he was smart and stayed out.”

Crews arrived on scene in under two minutes and the fire was extinguished in roughly 10 minutes.

While the potential of a vehicle fire reaching fuel tanks is always present, Eckhart said with the way this fire was moving, it didn’t appear that the diesel tank was at risk.

Nothing else in the area was damaged by the fire. A damage estimate was not available and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The street was blocked off between Riverbank Street and Elgin Street during the fire. It reopened shortly after the fire was out.

“We connected some hoses to the hydrant, so we close the road any time we do that,” Eckhart said. “We want to make it safe for the guys crossing the street, working on the road. We can’t have cars driving over the hose either.”

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune