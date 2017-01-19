Niagara reeled off its eighth straight victory in men’s college basketball by winning the battle of the boards decisively.

The Knights outrebounded the Redeemer Royals 74-36 en route to a 94-76 victory in the nightcap of a doubleheader Wednesday at the Athletic Centre in Welland.

Niagara defeated the visitors from Ancaster 77-53 in the women’s game.

Against Redeemer the Niagara men played up to their No. 5 ranking in the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association national rankings by leading by as many as 24 points early in the second quarter.

“Tonight was a good game for us. I am happy with the defensive intensity we played with the in first half,” said Knights head coach Keith Vassell, who team improved their record to 8-1.

Three Niagara players finished the game with double digits in rebounds: Jordon McDonald, Levi Mukuna, each with 12; Van Hutchinson, 11. Not that far behing was Jordan Wilson, with eight.

“We were able to dominate the boards,” Vassell said. “My team played hard throughout the game.”

Second-year point guard D.J. Morrison had a red-hot shooting hand as the Knights completed a sweep in the season series with their west division rival. The Scarborough native shot seven for nine in the opening half, including a half-court buzzer to close out the second quarter, and finished with a team-high 23 points.

That total could have been much higher, perhaps equalling or surpassing Rayvon Higdon’s game-high 31 points for Redeemer, but with the hosts up 51-29 at the break Vassell opted to play his starters sparingly in the final half.

Niagara opened the home-and-home series versus the Royals with 95-93 victory Nov. 23 in Ancaster.

Hamilton native Levi Mukuna also turned in an explosive performance for Niagara. The third-year graduate of Mother Teresa finished with 15 points and a team high 12 rebounds, his first double-double of the 2016-17 season.

The 6-foot-3 forward is averaging 13 points and six rebounds per game.

Van Hutchinson Jr., Niagara’s top male athlete for the past week, also recorded a double-double in the win. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Nassau, Bahamas, netted 13 points and down with 11 rebounds.

Niagara, second to the 9-1 Sheridan Bruins in the Ontario Collegiate Athletic Association (OCAA) West Region, plays the third-place Humber Hawks in Toronto Wednesday before hosting Sheridan Friday, Jan. 27.

The Knights came from behind to beat Humber 71-66 in the series opener Nov. 3 in Welland.

Knights 77, Royals 53

A.N. Myer graduate Alyssa McCabe scored 17 points had a season-high seven assists and Jean Vanier alum Brooke-Lyn Murdoch led all players with seven steals as Niagara beat Redeemer in women’s college basketball.

McCabe had six rebounds and three steals and Murdoch also netted 17 points in a win that improved the Knights to 7-4 and into a tie with the Mohawk Mountaineers for third place in the west division.

Head coach Mike Beccaria couldn’t say enough about the fourth-year guards.

“Brooke-Lyn and Alyssa were outstanding for us tonight,” he said. “Both played over 35 minutes and were forces at both ends of the floor.”

Niagara, which beat Redeemer 87-69 to open the season series Nov. 25 in Ancaster, limited the Royals to just 24 points in the second half, only only seven in the fourth quarter.

“Defensively we were very strong in the second half,” Becarria said. “We finished with 17 steals, and really executed.”

“Overall, tonight was a strong team effort.”

He called strong play on defence over the final two quarters the “real key to victory” in an important win.

“Redeemer is a tough out ! They’ve beaten Mohawk , and hung in with Humber for 20 minutes last week,” Beccaria said. “ And again tonight it was a two-point game at half time.”

“ The value of this victory cannot be overstated.”

Confederation graduate Courtney McPherson came down with a game-high 11 rebounds for the Knights. The 2015-16 OCAA all-star is averaging 10.7 rebounds per game this season, second only to Sheridan’s Samantha Lovat, 11.7; in the west.

Governor Simcoe graduate Mary Ingribelli contributed 14 points to the win.

Niagara returns to the court Wednesday for a road game in Toronto against Humber. Next home game for the Knights is Friday, Jan, 27, versus Sheridan.