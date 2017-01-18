Welland city council notebook

Former soccer club land surplus

The city could be selling the old home of Welland Soccer Club.

City council arose from an in-camera meeting Tuesday, and voted to declare its property at 469 Rice Road as surplus.

In an interview following the meeting, Mayor Frank Campion said the property is garnering a lot of interest from investors, despite still being located outside of the city’s urban boundary.

“It’s not in the urban boundary at the moment, but we’re working very diligently with the Region to get it into the urban boundary,” Campion said.

The property has been vacant for nearly a year after its last tenant — Niagara Sport and Social Club — moved out due to a lease disagreement with the city.

Niagara Sport and Social has since moved in to the Niagara Regional Exhibition building.

Council urged to decide future for Mount Welland

The city has up to one year to decide the future of Mount Welland.

If no decision is made by then, it could cost the city far more to transform the Atlas Landfill Remediation Project for a future recreational use once it’s closed.

Mike Watt from Walker Environmental was at Tuesday’s city council meeting discussing the future of the site that could be closed within the next few years.

Although the company that has been managing the facility has previously estimated that the site could be closed in three to four years, Watt told councillors “this site could be done in two years — two and a bit.”

He urged councillors to make a decision about its future while Walker’s equipment is still on site, and can be used to start transforming the landfill site to accommodate a future recreational use.

For instance, he said if the city wants to build a road to the top of the hill, the company needs to know within six months. Because building that road afterwards will be very expensive.

Watt, however, said there will still be time to hold public meetings on the future use of the property, adding people could bring ideas to the table that haven’t been considered.

City hopes to give airport to region

Welland is ready to hand control of Niagara Central Dorothy Rungeling Airport to Niagara Region.

Tuesday, Welland city council approved a motion, without discussion, supporting a recommendation to allow the Region to assume sole responsibility and governance of the airport, along with associated costs.

The airport is currently owned jointly by Welland, Pelham, Wainfleet and Port Colborne.