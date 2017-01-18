Complaint dismissed by integrity commissioner

Welland's integrity commissioner says Ward 4 Coun. Pat Chiocchio didn’t break the rules when he asked city council to add stop signs at the intersection of Goodwillie and Wellandvale drives.

In his first investigation since being appointed as the city’s integrity commissioner last year, Harold Elston was at Welland city council Tuesday discussing his findings after a complaint was filed against Chiocchio about council’s decision in July to install the three-way stop signs.

The unidentified complainant alleged that Chiocchio used his influence as a city councillor to get the signs installed without following normal procedure, such as requiring a petition from residents or a traffic study indicating the signs were required.

But after visiting the site, reviewing e-mails and interviewing both the complainant and Chiocchio, Elston said he “came to the conclusion that Coun. Pat Chiocchio had not breached the code of conduct and that the complaint should be dismissed.”

“I think the complainant was concerned that the request (for the stop signs) should have gone to staff and there should have been further review, but instead the stop signs were installed,” Elston said.

The city’s code of conduct prohibits councillors from using their influence as a member of city council for any purpose other than official duties. For instance, a councillor cannot use their influence for personal advantage, or the advantage of family member or associate.

But Elston said Chiocchio’s request for the stop signs “was a result of him doing his duty as a member of council, engaged in official business.”

“I don’t consider that to be the kind of behaviour or activity that’s considered to be using the influence of your office,” he said. “When you’re sitting around a council table and moving motions or discussing things or voting, you’re not using the influence of your office, you’re actually using your office.”

The complaint, he added, “failed just on that ground alone.”

Meanwhile, the July 19 decision of council in favour of the stop signs also helped Chiocchio’s defence.

“It struck me that if there had been any concern about it at all, council wouldn’t have supported it,” Elston said.

The issue pitted Chiocchio against his fellow Ward 4 Coun. Tony DiMarco, who at the time said residents he spoke with were against the stop signs.

DiMarco also unsuccessfully introduced a motion in November that might have led to the removal of the stop signs if it had been approved.

In an interview, Chiocchio said he couldn’t believe it when he received a phone call from Elston, informing him about the investigation.

“I’m still stunned over it,” he said.

“I did I think what needed to be done. Residents brought that to my attention and I’ve been fighting for it for more than a year or longer.”

He said he was aware that traffic volumes at the intersection have been studied, but “sometimes I disagree with the reports.”

Chiocchio said he thought the concerns he heard from area residents were legitimate, “so I brought it to council to decide and I don’t see anything wrong with that.”

During the meeting, Ward 3 Coun. John Mastroianni asked how much the investigation cost.

He was told the city has yet to be billed for the service.

Chiocchio, too, said he’d like to learn how much the city will be charged for the investigation.

“That was a waste of taxpayer’s money, doing this,” he told The Tribune.

