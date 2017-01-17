A power outage on the power play was sparked, fittingly enough, by a Storm.

After scoring six power-play goals against the Barrie Colts in their last game, the Niagara IceDogs were unable to take advantage of any of their man-advantage opportunities in their very next game. Their lone marker in a 5-1 loss to the Guelph Storm Tuesday night on the road was scored with the Ontario Hockey League teams playing at even strength.

They finished 0-for-5 on the power play against the second-worst penalty kill in the 20-team league. The Storm converted one of their three scoring opportunities with the man advantage as the snapped a six-game losing streak improving their record to 15-24-2-2.

“It was falling on our stick in the Barrie game. Tonight, the puck wasn’t,” IceDogs head coach Dave Bell said of the night-and-day difference.

He said Guelph took advantage of its size and speed to make the ice surface at the Sleeman Centre seem much smaller.

“They did a job pressuring us. They took time and space away from us.”

Bell didn’t mind his team’s play in the first period, but he was disappointed Niagara was unable to apply pressure to Guelph over the final 20 minutes.

“That we didn’t have an answer for them after the second was disappointed,” Bell said. “I hate to say this, but they out-energized.

“They made us chase the puck all night.”

The IceDogs, who fell to 15-21-4-3, came into the opening game of a home-and-home series with Guelph riding a three-game win streak, and battling the North Bay Battalion for the final playoff sport in the Central Division.

The Storm, who outshot visiting Niagara 11-9 in a scoreless opening period, took a 2-0 lead on goals from Cedric Ralph, 8:24 into the middle frame; and Albert Michanac, on the power play at the 11:58 mark.

It was nearly 3-0 but, thanks to a forgiving goalpost and quick thinking on IceDog goaltender Stephen Dhillon’s part, an errant puck managed to stay out of the back of the net.

For Niagara, Dhillon was the star of the second period. Guelph dominated play, outshooting the IceDogs 20-7, but only managed to take a one-goal lead into the third period after Ryan Mantha netted his 11th goal of the season with 4:14 remaining in the frame.

Dhillon’s .928 save percentage heading into the game was evident when he kept the Storm off the scoreboard in a 5-on-3 that last nearly a minute.

Despite the final score, he was selected as third star of the game, making 40 saves as the Storm outshot their visitors 44-25.

Top honours went to Michnac, who scored the game winner, and Nate Schnarr, who collected two assists.

Bell had no argument with his goaltender’s selection as one of the stars of the game.

“I don’t pick the stars, but on most nights he’s our best player,” he said. “Without him, it would have been 5-1 after the second period.”

With little time to prepare for Thursday night’s rematch at Meridan Centre, the IceDogs will focus on game film with the hopes of making adjustments that can nullify some of the Storm’s strengths.

“I think we have a good handle on what that team is, and what tweaks we have to make,” Bell said.

Like Michnac on his fourth goal for Guelph, which came from just outside the left faceoff circle and beat Dhillon stick-side, Mantha found himself in a similar position when Kyle Langdon threaded him a pass just outside the right faceoff circle.

Also, like Michanac, Mantha, Niagara’s team captain, didn’t hesitant when he found himself in perfect position in front the net, surprising Liam Herbst in the Guelph net with a seeing-eye wrist shot for his 11th goal of the season.

Cedric Ralph’s goal wasn’t of the highlight-reel variety. His fourth of the campaign was scored through traffic in front of the Niagara net.

Isaac Radcliffe, No. 20 of the season; and Liam Stevens, his sixth; scored 13 seconds apart late in the third period to give the Storm a three-goal lead.

Guelph’s Givani Smith rounded out the scoring with a short-handed goal into an empty net. It was his 19th of the season.

Dog biscuits: Ryan Mantha was interviewed by Rogers TV during the first intermission ... Former IceDogs goaltender Alex Nedeljokovic made his NHL debut in relief of Carolina Hurricanes starter Cam Ward. Nedeljokovic, who recorded one shutout and compiled a 2.72 goals-against average in 30 games with Niagara during the 2015-16 season, stopped all 17 shots he faced in a 4-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

