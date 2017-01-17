Live updates from Welland city hall

Welland city councillors will meet tonight, for their first time in 2017.

The agenda includes a presentation by Welland's integrity commissioner Harold Elston, making his first appearance at a council meeting, discussing complaint reporting.

There's also a request for community improvement plan incentives for Devron Sales Inc., building a new facility at 412 Enterprise Dr., changes to Welland entrance signs are being considered, and councillors will consider awarding a $519,000 contract to build a new skatepark in the city.

The Tribune will be providing updates from the meeting via Twitter.

Tweets by abenner1